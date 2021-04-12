Gurugram lags behind schedule for monsoon preparedness measures

Monsoon preparedness in the city is yet to pick up pace and is lagging behind schedule, even as neighbouring Delhi and other NCR cities started drain cleaning exercise.

MCG officials conceded that if their lack of preparedness measures continues, they are likely to face a tough situation this year as well. “The tendering process has only just started. It takes nearly two months for the process to be completed and work to start on ground. Even the tenders that have been floated only cover a fraction of the city, unless tenders are floated on an emergency basis, we will witness a repeat of 2020,” a senior MCG privy to the matter said.

In emergency tenders, work is allocated to contractors within two weeks. This process usually takes anywhere between 45 days and two months.

While the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is still at the initial stage of the tendering process, to select an agency, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is nearing completion of the tendering process, with monsoon preparedness work expected to start by the month-end.

The GMDA looks after all master drains in the city that carry stormwater or sewerage from more than two residential sectors, while the MCG is responsible for all arterial drains, those passing through a sector internally, in Gurugram.

Last year, due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent labour shortage as workers returned home due to the lockdown, monsoon preparedness measures were initiated nearly two months later than usual, which resulted in the city being heavily underprepared to deal with waterlogging.

The situation was so severe that on two consecutive days in August 2020, seven of the city’s 11 underpasses were inundated along with most major roads. Rainwater also entered houses across the city.

MCG’s chief engineer TL Sharma said that the civic body has started the tendering process and expects monsoon preparedness measures to start by May-end. “Tender process usually takes around 6-7 weeks to complete and by May-end, on-ground work such as de-silting and clearing of stormwater and sewerage drains should commence. We have internally set a deadline of June-end to complete the work,” said Sharma, adding that the civic body has started work on cleaning of open drains.

Usually, pre-monsoon showers arrive in the city by mid-June.

GMDA’s monsoon preparedness measures are slightly better than the MCG, as the authority floated its first set of tenders for cleaning and de-silting drains in February-end. “For most areas, especially waterlogging-prone points, tenders have already been allocated to contractors or nearing it. In six-seven such areas, on-ground work should commence within the next two weeks,” said Rajesh Bansal, superintending engineer, GMDA.

Citing an example of GMDA’s better preparedness scenario in comparison to 2020, Bansal said that at this stage last year, only the estimates for GMDA’s flood control room had been compiled, while this year, tenders have already been allocated.

Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer (CEO), GMDA, stated that the authority identified 20 major points where monsoon preparedness measures need to be initiated on priority and also stated that tenders for most of them were already allocated. “Across all master roads, we are lowering the level of green belts by a foot so that due to the depression, it serves as a catchment area when rainwater collects, instead of overflowing onto the main carriageway. We are also in the process of creating embankments at all waterlogging-prone points located on a slope and channelling the rainwater to the closest water body,” said Rajpal.

In January, the GMDA directed its officials to clean all 20-waterlogging points and set a deadline of May 31 to complete the work. Over the past week, north and south municipal corporations in Delhi as well as the Public Works Department (PWD) started cleaning drains alongside roads in the national capital.