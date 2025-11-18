Gurugram launches NEP training for 200 govt school principals

A district-level training programme under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has been launched in Gurugram to strengthen school leadership and improve implementation of NEP-driven reforms. The initiative is being conducted by the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) and focuses on capacity building for government school principals. DIET leads district-wide capacity building, focusing on strategic NEP implementation, competency-based education and school leadership development. (HT)

The training is being held in two phases. The first phase, from November 17 to 19, covers principals from the Gurugram cluster. The second phase, scheduled from November 20 to 22, will train principals from Farrukhnagar, Sohna and Pataudi.

DIET officials said the initiative is structured in multiple phases, and the current phase is dedicated exclusively to senior secondary government school headmasters across the district. “Training for principals of government primary schools will take place later,” said Sona Yadav, senior DIET lecturer. DIET officials added that almost 200 principals will attend Phase 1 of the programme.

District education officer (DEO) Saroj Dahiya said the programme aims to build leadership for effective NEP implementation. “This training programme will focus on strategic planning for the effective implementation of the NEP. It will help principals understand their roles and responsibilities in carrying out the policy on the ground,” she said.

The three-day training includes modules on NEP fundamentals, design thinking as a pedagogical approach, life skills and the role of school heads, learning beyond textbooks and competency-based education. “The programme also includes sessions on the National Curriculum Framework 2023 and the roles of teachers and principals in implementing the NEP,” Dahiya added.

DIET officials said Day 2 and Day 3 will begin with feedback sessions to identify and address gaps among participants. “The principals will receive sessions conducted by DIET lecturers throughout all three days,” Yadav said. “The training has been designed to address key issues that empower school leadership and promote skill-based education. It will serve as an important step for school leaders in Gurugram district towards the successful implementation of NEP 2020,” she said.