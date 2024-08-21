Gurugram lawyers issue ‘ultimatum’ to Haryana govt over adequate chambers

The Gurugram District Bar Association, representing over 9,300 legal professionals, has expressed serious concerns over the state government’s prolonged inaction regarding their demands for adequate chambers. The association accused the government of neglecting their requests, which have been pending for an extended period, impacting the working conditions and efficiency of lawyers in the district, said the lawyers. District bar association president Amarjeet Yadav and others at a press conference in Gurugram on Wednesday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Despite numerous memorandums and requests submitted to the government, no concrete steps have been taken to address the issue, according to the association. Senior members said that the legal community in Gurugram has exercised patience in the hope of a constructive resolution, but the government’s apparent indifference has now forced them to reconsider their stance.

Amarjeet Yadav, president of the bar association and his team had prepared a detailed file regarding the allocation of land for chambers and had met with former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar multiple times. “During these meetings, the former CM assured us of land allocation for the chambers. However, since then, the file has been gathering dust in the chief minister’s office, leaving the issue unresolved,” he said.

In response to the ongoing neglect, the Bar Association has issued an ultimatum to the state government, demanding immediate action within a week. The association has warned that if no positive steps are taken within this period, they will be compelled to take drastic measures, including going on strike and staging a protest by blocking the Railway Road in Gurugram.

“The association is committed to the principles of justice and fairness, but when our legitimate demands are being ignored, we cannot remain silent. The state government must address our issues promptly to ensure that the functioning of the legal system remains unhindered, which is in the interest of justice and the public,” said Kulbhushan Bhardwaj, a senior member of the Bar Association.

Yadav said that the legal community has waited long enough for the government to act. “Our demands are not only reasonable but essential for the proper functioning of the legal community in Gurugram. If the state government fails to take immediate action, we will be left with no choice but to escalate our protest. The onus is now on the government to prevent any disruption in the legal services that could affect the public,” he added.

Meanwhile, a senior officer from Panchkula District Administration said that chambers are being constructed and they will look into the matter