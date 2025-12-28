Gurugram: Locals decry dusty, potholed stretches on Sector 69

Residents of Sector 69 have expressed concerns over the unpaved and dusty roads near Tulip White apartments and the stretch connecting Tulip Chowk and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR). Commuters have complained about roads riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making travel challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Commuters have complained about roads riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making travel challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles.

“Despite repeatedly bringing the issue to the attention of civic authorities, the main road remains in a broken state, with no repairs since years,” said Shubhash Taneja, a resident of Sector 69. “Whenever two four-wheelers pass the road simultaneously, the dust spreads everywhere, making it a problem for the pedestrians and local vendors who are standing on the roads with their carts,” he said.

Residents also pointed out that the road connecting Tulip Chowk to SPR is in a dilapidated condition. Around 100 metres on both lanes near the T-point at the traffic signal are badly damaged and riddled with deep potholes.

“Both lanes are a menace. This is a key link for residents of Tulip societies and also connects with SPR road. Waiting time at the traffic signal becomes longer as navigating through the potholes becomes a task,” Anil Kumar, RWA president of Tulip Violet, said.

Residents said the road has been a menace for commuters for the past two years. “We have repeatedly complained about this with civic officials. During monsoon, water accumulates on the road, making the damaged stretch even more hazardous. It urgently needs repair and attention from the officials,” he added.

Moreover, streetlights along the road are either flickering or completely non-functional, which increases risk of accidents on high fog days. “This negligence not only raises the chances of mishaps but also endangers pedestrians, students, women, and senior citizens,” said RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69.

MCG officials said the stretch of road near Tulip White Apartments and Tulip Chowk leading to SPR Road falls under the jurisdiction of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

On being asked, a senior GMDA official said the authority has taken note of the issue and will take necessary action. “We have taken cognisance of this and will initiate the repairs from our end,” he added.