Search
Sun, Dec 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Gurugram: Locals decry dusty, potholed stretches on Sector 69

ByMihika Shah
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 03:42 am IST

Residents also pointed out that the road connecting Tulip Chowk to SPR is in a dilapidated condition. Around 100 metres on both lanes near the T-point at the traffic signal are badly damaged and riddled with deep potholes.

Residents of Sector 69 have expressed concerns over the unpaved and dusty roads near Tulip White apartments and the stretch connecting Tulip Chowk and Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

Commuters have complained about roads riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making travel challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Commuters have complained about roads riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making travel challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Commuters have complained about roads riddled with potholes and uneven patches, making travel challenging for both pedestrians and vehicles.

“Despite repeatedly bringing the issue to the attention of civic authorities, the main road remains in a broken state, with no repairs since years,” said Shubhash Taneja, a resident of Sector 69. “Whenever two four-wheelers pass the road simultaneously, the dust spreads everywhere, making it a problem for the pedestrians and local vendors who are standing on the roads with their carts,” he said.

Residents also pointed out that the road connecting Tulip Chowk to SPR is in a dilapidated condition. Around 100 metres on both lanes near the T-point at the traffic signal are badly damaged and riddled with deep potholes.

“Both lanes are a menace. This is a key link for residents of Tulip societies and also connects with SPR road. Waiting time at the traffic signal becomes longer as navigating through the potholes becomes a task,” Anil Kumar, RWA president of Tulip Violet, said.

Residents said the road has been a menace for commuters for the past two years. “We have repeatedly complained about this with civic officials. During monsoon, water accumulates on the road, making the damaged stretch even more hazardous. It urgently needs repair and attention from the officials,” he added.

Moreover, streetlights along the road are either flickering or completely non-functional, which increases risk of accidents on high fog days. “This negligence not only raises the chances of mishaps but also endangers pedestrians, students, women, and senior citizens,” said RK Jaiswal, a resident of Sector 69.

MCG officials said the stretch of road near Tulip White Apartments and Tulip Chowk leading to SPR Road falls under the jurisdiction of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

On being asked, a senior GMDA official said the authority has taken note of the issue and will take necessary action. “We have taken cognisance of this and will initiate the repairs from our end,” he added.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Locals decry dusty, potholed stretches on Sector 69
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Residents of Sector 69 are frustrated with the unpaved and pothole-ridden roads near Tulip White apartments, affecting both pedestrians and vehicles. Complaints about dust and dangerous conditions have been ongoing for two years. While MCG officials state that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority will address the issue, residents demand urgent repairs and improved street lighting for safety.