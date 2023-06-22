Gurugram: A suspect along with his son were booked for allegedly cheating the former’s business partner of ₹3.35 lakh in the pretext of getting him selected in the Haryana Civil Services, Gurugram police said on Thursday. Gurugram man cheated of ₹ 3.35 lakh on pretext of govt job

Police said when the victim, identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Sector 9, did not clear the HCS examination, he put pressure on the suspect and asked for a refund. But the suspect sent a picture of him with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Kumar’s WhatsApp, threatening that he must stop visiting his home for the money.

Investigators said Kumar and the suspect were friends and were running a second-hand cars sale-purchase business.

As per police, Kumar had filled in the application form for HCS exams in March 2021. When he received his admit card and roll number, the suspect got to know about it and told him that he would help him get selected as he was well connected to ministers and bureaucrats in the state and Centre. He said that Kumar needs to pay him ₹10 lakh for the favour.

Police added that Kumar gave up the offer as he did not have the money.

Later, the suspect again approached Kumar and told him that he will get his work done for ₹3.35 lakh as he has made a special request to a minister because of their business relationship, said police.

Kumar agreed and paid the suspect and his son in two installments. However, when exam results were declared on August 10, 2022, Kumar realised that he was cheated and started putting pressure on his business partner to repay the money.

Police said Kumar approached the suspect multiple times but after running out of options, he submitted a complaint at Gurugram police commissioner’s office on January 31 this year. An FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at New Colony police station on Wednesday after the allegations were found to be true after a detailed inquiry, police added.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they will serve a notice to Kumar and the two suspects to appear before the police for an investigation. “Action will be taken as per the evidence,” he added.