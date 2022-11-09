Gurugram man gets traffic fine, cops say real violator faked number plate

Prem Prakash Sharma (42), a resident of Sheetala colony in Sector 5, was surprised to learn a fortnight ago that he had been issued a ₹500 challan for allegedly violating road markings near Jharsa chowk.

Because, he said, he had never been near Jharsa chowk.

On following up with authorities, he learned that his motorcycle’s registration number was recorded by the automated number plate recognition (ANPR) camera near Jharsa chowk on March 17, when the alleged violation occurred.

“I own a Hero Splendor and the motorcycle visible in the camera footage was of another model but with the same registration number as mine,” said Sharma, a site engineer for a top real estate firm.

Virender Singh Sangwan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said the motorcycle seen in the footage was using a fake registration number. “We will get an FIR registered against the suspect who had used a fake registration plate in this case on the basis of a complaint,” he said.

The matter came to light when Sharma downloaded a government-issued mobile app a fortnight ago to digitally store his motorcycle’s registration card. When he checked for challans on the app, he saw a pending fine of ₹500.

“I approached the Sector 5 police station but they didn’t take any complaint immediately. I will submit a written complaint on the CM Window Haryana (CM Grievances Redressal and Monitoring System) and to the traffic police soon for necessary action,” he said.

Sangwan said that people also use tapes to cover a digit or alphabet or bend the registration plate with the intention to hide it from ANPR cameras. “In such cases, we take separate action by penalising them,” he added.