Gurugram: Man held for killing live-in partner; also murdered her husband in ’18
A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman he lived with in Sushant Lok area on Thursday, police said, adding he also confessed to having murdered her husband in 2018.
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that on Wednesday morning, 42-year-old Kamla Devi was found dead at her home in Kanhai village, Sushant Lok, by her son. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Surinder Singh, the man she lived with. Police said he went on the run after the incident.
An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death.
Sangwan said the police formed teams and conducted raids, leading to the arrest of Surinder, aka Dudhiya, near Gold Souk Mall in the city. “During questioning, he revealed that he had fought with Kamla and choked her to death before fleeing. Kamla would fight with him due to his excessive drinking and gambling habits. He was a labourer, but did not work anymore and was financially dependent on Kamla. On the night of March 1, he said, they fought and he smothered her to death,” he said.
Sangwan said he also revealed that he had murdered Kamla’s husband in 2018 in Delhi, after the latter discovered their extramarital relationship.
Police said Surinder told them Kamla lived with her husband and children in Mundela Kalan, Delhi, in 2014. Surinder, who ran a grocery store in the area then, and Kamla struck up a friendship when she started buying ration from him. Kamla’s husband objected to their friendship, and he and Kamla started fighting frequently.
“In 2018, Surinder killed Kamla’s husband after taking him to a canal for a walk. He hit him on the head and pushed him into the canal,” said Sangwan.
Police said Kamla knew that Surinder had murdered her husband but never disclosed this to anyone.
“Kamla filed a missing report at the Jaffarpur police station, but police could not find any clue,” said Sangwan.
In 2018, Surinder and Kamla moved to Gurugram and started living together in Wazirabad, and later shifted to Kanhai. Police said though Surinder was married, he never visited his family in the last year.
Surinder was remanded to two days in police custody for further questioning.
-
Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack at 52; causes of sudden heart attacks
There has been a rising trend of sudden heart attack in people aged 40-50 and even younger. Stress, sedentary lifestyle, excessive consumption of fast food, heavy smoking, are said to be some of the reasons behind it.
-
'Cannot process his passing': Kohli, Rohit react to Shane Warne's death
The passing of the legendary Shane Warne has come as a huge shock to Indian batter Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma, as both tweeted their respect to the Australian great, who died of a 'suspected heart attack' on Friday.
-
Gavaskar slams 'Virat Kohli's out of touch' criticism after 45 vs SL in 1st Test
Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar on Friday slammed critics for calling Virat Kohli “out of touch” after the 33-year-old was dismissed for 45 in the first Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Test match marks Kohli's 100th appearance in the format, making him the 12th Indian cricketer to reach the milestone. Kohli looked in sublime touch throughout his 76-ball stay before being befuddled by left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya.
-
'If people are not getting to see me score big, it is due to their expectations'
Virat Kohli has not scored a century in international cricket since November of 2019 but for the former India captain, it is not something that bothers him as long as he continues to play crucial knocks for India.
-
Hygiene tips: Here's how to lead healthy and safe sexual life, reduce STI spread
Reproductive and sexual health implies that people are able to have a satisfying and safe sex life, prevent sexual infections and have the capacity to reproduce and the freedom to decide if, when and how often to do so. In other words, having access to sexual and reproductive health services, quality information about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and physical and mental health services can help couples achieve optimal health and wellbeing.