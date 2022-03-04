Gurugram: Man held for killing live-in partner; also murdered her husband in ’18

A 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing a woman he lived with in Sushant Lok area on Thursday, police said, adding he also confessed to having murdered her husband in 2018.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that on Wednesday morning, 42-year-old Kamla Devi was found dead at her home in Kanhai village, Sushant Lok, by her son. Based on his complaint, a case was registered against Surinder Singh, the man she lived with. Police said he went on the run after the incident.

An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death.

Sangwan said the police formed teams and conducted raids, leading to the arrest of Surinder, aka Dudhiya, near Gold Souk Mall in the city. “During questioning, he revealed that he had fought with Kamla and choked her to death before fleeing. Kamla would fight with him due to his excessive drinking and gambling habits. He was a labourer, but did not work anymore and was financially dependent on Kamla. On the night of March 1, he said, they fought and he smothered her to death,” he said.

Sangwan said he also revealed that he had murdered Kamla’s husband in 2018 in Delhi, after the latter discovered their extramarital relationship.

Police said Surinder told them Kamla lived with her husband and children in Mundela Kalan, Delhi, in 2014. Surinder, who ran a grocery store in the area then, and Kamla struck up a friendship when she started buying ration from him. Kamla’s husband objected to their friendship, and he and Kamla started fighting frequently.

“In 2018, Surinder killed Kamla’s husband after taking him to a canal for a walk. He hit him on the head and pushed him into the canal,” said Sangwan.

Police said Kamla knew that Surinder had murdered her husband but never disclosed this to anyone.

“Kamla filed a missing report at the Jaffarpur police station, but police could not find any clue,” said Sangwan.

In 2018, Surinder and Kamla moved to Gurugram and started living together in Wazirabad, and later shifted to Kanhai. Police said though Surinder was married, he never visited his family in the last year.

Surinder was remanded to two days in police custody for further questioning.