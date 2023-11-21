Gurugram man shoots self as mom refuses him cash; critical

Enraged that his mother did not lend him ₹10 lakh, a 35-year-old man in Gurugram shot himself twice in the abdomen using his countrymade gun, and then drove for nearly 20km to get himself admitted to a hospital, police officers aware of the case said on Monday. HT Image

Officers said the man was admitted to the ICU, and his condition is stated to be serious.

Police said the incident took place on Saturday night when the man, identified as Hitesh Singh, returned to his Sector 99 residence in an inebriated condition.

After reaching home, police said, Singh asked his mother to lend him ₹10 lakh.

Investigators said his mother did not have the money at hand, and sought a fortnight’s time to give him the money, following which Singh got into a heated argument with her and his other family members.

“In a fit of rage, he got a pistol from his bedroom and shot himself in the abdomen twice. We have seized the 9mm countrymade pistol and two empty cartridges from the spot. Further details will be clear once we interrogate the family members and Singh,” a senior police officer aware of the case said.

The officer said it was not immediately clear why Singh wanted the money, but added that at least 22 criminal cases have been registered against him in the past.

After shooting himself, police said, Singh drove himself in his Mahindra XUV 700 to a hospital in Sector 37 — a distance of around 20km from his home.

His wife Pallavi also accompanied him, police said, adding that they have seized the vehicle, covered in blood.

Investigators said the matter came to light when the hospital administration informed them about a critical patient with gunshot wounds.

Subsequently, a police team reached the hospital and gunpowder swab samples were collected from Singh’s hands for forensic analysis.

A first information report against Singh was registered at the Sector 10 police station under various section of the Arms Act on Saturday, investigators said.

Shiva Archan Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (West), said Singh already had a dispute with his parents.

“Once he recovers, we will question him and his family to know the facts,” Sharma said.

“Singh has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) currently. However, he has a long criminal record in Gurugram and other places,” Sharma added.

