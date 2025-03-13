Gurugram: Massive fire engulfs Kingdom of Dreams, gutted before firefighters arrive

A massive fire engulfed the Kingdom of Dreams, one of Gurugram’s most iconic entertainment venues, in Sector 29 early on Thursday morning, reducing parts of the property to ashes before firefighters could even arrive. However, there were no casualties as the structure was sealed nearly three years ago over unpaid dues. The basement of Kingdom of Dreams in Gurugram after the blaze. (Sourced Photo)

The fire department received an emergency call around 6:50am, but much of the structure had already burnt to ashes before they arrived, fire officials said.

Thick black smoke billowed over the city’s skyline as more than 10 fire tenders rushed to the scene; it took them three hours to control the blaze.

“Six firefighting vehicles were dispatched from the Sector 29 fire station, while additional teams from Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37, and IMT Manesar were mobilised to contain the fire. After an intense hour-long battle, firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. However, officials said that the exact cause of the fire remains unknown,” Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical) of Haryana Fire and Emergency Services, said.

Repeated fire incidents at the sealed property

This is not the first fire incident at Kingdom of Dreams. In July 2023, a similar blaze broke out in the basement, raising concerns over the safety of the property, which has remained closed for nearly three years.

Kingdom of Dreams, once a cultural landmark and a hub for live theatre performances, was sealed by the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) in July 2022 over unpaid dues amounting to ₹107 crore.

The venue was leased under a long-term agreement with HSVP in February 2008, with a monthly rent of ₹36 lakh. However, financial troubles led to mounting arrears, and the entertainment complex was shut down.

“The risk of fire incidents increases when a building is left unoccupied without regular maintenance. This is the second major fire at this property in less than a year, and investigations are required to determine whether there was any negligence or foul play,” Kalra said.

From cultural icon to financial struggles

Spread over six acres, the Kingdom of Dreams was once a premier entertainment destination in the National Capital Region. It featured live theatre productions, cultural performances, and its famed ‘Culture Gully’, which showcased cuisines from 16 Indian states. The venue attracted nearly 7,00,000 visitors annually before its closure.

However, the Covid-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to its operations, worsening the ₹350-crore project’s financial instability. Since 2014, the property has faced multiple legal battles, including a case filed by HSVP under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after a ₹3.92 crore cheque issued by the KoD management bounced.

Despite its significance as a cultural hub, Kingdom of Dreams now stands as an abandoned structure prone to further damage. Authorities have assured that an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of Thursday’s fire and to explore measures to prevent future incidents.