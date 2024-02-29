Gurugram may face water crisis as GMDA yet to fix shortfall

arts of Gurugram are likely to again go thirsty during peak summer this year due to a shortage of drinking water supply, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The supply/demand gap has gradually widened since 2019, when, according to a TERI report, it was nearly equal with a supply of 450MLD against a demand of 460MLD. The shortfall is usually met with bore wells and water tankers but it is not adequate, admitted officials. (HT Archive)

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, which supplies water in the city, the drinking water demand for this summer is estimated at 675MLD (megalitres per day), an increase of 600MLD over last year. However, supply has not risen above 570MLD for several years, which means there will be a shortfall of more than 100MLD this year. Last year, too, Gurugram faced a shortage of drinking water during peak summer.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The supply/demand gap has gradually widened since 2019, when, according to a TERI report, it was nearly equal with a supply of 450MLD against a demand of 460MLD. The shortfall is usually met with bore wells and water tankers but it is not adequate, admitted officials. GMDA officials said that they are trying to increase water supply by 200MLD for which two treatment plants are under construction, but they will not be ready before the end of 2024 and 2025.

Water supply is likely to get particularly impacted in outer areas along the Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Dwarka Expressway, and adjoining neighbourhoods. According to an analysis by GMDA, Sectors 55, 56, 58, and 59 along the Golf Course Road will be affected due to pumping issues, Sectors 62 to 70 will face a shortfall of 20%, and Sectors 72 and 73 will be affected due to due tail-end issues. Tail end issues occur when pressure and flow at the end of the water pipeline gets reduced. Areas along the Old Delhi-Gurugram Road, Surya Vihar, Sikanderpur, and Chakkarpur villages, which are densely populated, will also be impacted, GMDA officials said.

GMDA officials gave several reasons for the shortage of supply. They pointed to the sharp population rise in developing sectors, rising demand in summer from commercial establishments, industry and construction sector, and wastage of water due to theft and spillage in unauthorised colonies. GMDA has estimated that the population of the city is 3.2 million and they have to supply 172.5 litres of water per dayto every person for all their needs including drinking.

“We have identified areas where water wastage is occurring and efforts will be made to curb it strictly. In a large number of condominiums, we have found that double plumbing system to use recycled water is not being utilised. These issues must be resolved as soon as possible otherwise city residents will face problems,” said Abhinav Verma, executive engineer of GMDA . He added that GMDA has asked developers to ensure that their sewage treatment plants are functional and recycled water is used as much as possible.

Verma also said that GMDA is working to increase water treatment and supply capacity by 200 MLD and two 100MLD units are being constructed at Chandu Budhera. “One of the units will become operational by December 2024 while the other will be completed by the end of next year. We have adequate storage capacity to store raw water,” he said, adding that these were large projects that needed time to complete.

The water treatment plant in Chandu was planned in 2022 and work began in 2023. Work on the second treatment plant was allotted and started this year, said officials.

In the meantime, residents must use water judiciously, Verma said. “We are appealing to residents to cooperate and adopt best practices for water use,” he added.

Pravin Malik, president of the united association of new Gurugram, a residents’ welfare association body, said arrangements to meet the shortfall in supply should be made before the summer sets in. “The authority needs to ensure that treatment capacity and distribution system is upgraded as soon as possible,” he said.