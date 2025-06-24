Gurugram: MCG says no policy yet to hand over sanitation to RWAs

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has clarified there is no formal policy to hand over sanitation responsibilities to resident welfare associations (RWAs), even as demands grow from various sectors citing poor performance by existing contractors. Senior officials said the civic body remains open to citizen-led models but any such transition must follow a structured policy, similar to the existing framework for park maintenance. Garbage dumped in an empty plot in Shivaji Nagar, Gurugram on Monday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The clarification comes in the backdrop of confusion among RWAs regarding the sanitation model in Ardee City, where residents claim that MCG has handed over sanitation control to local RWAs. Officials, however, said the arrangement in Ardee City is still under review and how it was implemented remains unclear.

“There is currently no notified policy to transfer sanitation duties to RWAs,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya. “We have received proposals from some RWAs, and we are reviewing them positively. If an RWA demonstrates the capacity and willingness to maintain sanitation standards better than existing arrangements, we are open to working with them — but it has to be within a clear policy framework like what we have for horticulture,” he added.

Dahiya said that MCG’s primary objective is to ensure clean neighbourhoods across Gurugram. “Any workable, citizen-driven model that helps achieve that will be considered on merit, but accountability and public health cannot be compromised,” he added.

MCG officials said sanitation complaints will be addressed within 48 hours. They have established a dedicated sanitation monitoring cell to improve real-time supervision and accountability of sanitation services across the city.

“We have a robust response mechanism. If any contractor is found neglecting duties, penalties will be imposed as per contract terms,” said Sumit Kumar, joint commissioner, MCG.

The cell, led by additional commissioner Ravinder Yadav as nodal officer, will track door-to-door waste collection, road sweeping, bulk waste generators, and the transportation of waste to Bandhwari landfill. The cell will monitor GPS data of sanitation vehicles, social media complaints, and news reports to ensure prompt action, said officials.

MCG officials said the initiative will help identify problem areas and improve resource deployment. “Our goal is to address sanitation gaps with data-driven interventions and enhance cleanliness citywide,” said Dahiya. All assigned staff have been directed to report immediately, officials said.

The issue of sanitation handover came to light after RWAs in Sector 45 raised concerns about poor garbage collection, unclean roads, and delayed sweeping despite MCG releasing payments to contractors. Some RWAs, frustrated with recurring issues, expressed willingness to manage sanitation on their own.

Rajkumar Yadav, president of Sector 46 RWA, said, “We spend lakhs every month on sanitation through our maintenance charges yet the situation outside remains pathetic. If MCG allows, we are ready to manage the area directly.”

Similarly, Joginder Singh, a resident of Sushant Lok 3, added, “There’s no accountability with private contractors. RWAs are answerable to residents — sanitation should be handed to us with proper checks.”

While the demand finds support among residents, MCG officials said that until a formal policy is framed, sanitation services will continue through contracted agencies, with enhanced supervision to ensure compliance. The civic body said it remains committed to strengthening ground-level sanitation and will consider structured partnerships with RWAs in future.

Kusum Sharma, chairperson, Suncity RWA, said RWAs in Haryana have successfully managed park maintenance using government funds, and are showing great results. “A similar model should be applied to road sweeping contracts. With proper checks systems in place, RWAs can ensure better cleanliness, accountability, and citizen participation at the local level. Micro management is the key to the overall success for the government,” Sharma said.