Gurugram: MCG to penalise bulk waste violators, launches enforcement drive

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will launch a city-wide enforcement campaign against Bulk Waste Generators (BWGs) found violating the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in a bid to improve sanitation and enforce environmental norms. To be sure, BWGs—defined as establishments generating 100 kilograms or more of waste per day—are legally obligated to segregate waste at the source into wet, dry, and hazardous categories. (HT Archive)

The civic body will start issuing fines to non-compliant establishments from Monday, with the initial round involving issuance of notices and strict fines for continued violations.

“Entities not following the solid waste management norms will now face strict penalties. Initially, notices will be issued, and if non-compliance persists, heavy fines will follow,” said MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya, adding that the initiative is part of a broader awareness campaign.

“Despite repeated awareness campaigns, compliance remains poor. Now is the time for strict enforcement,” Dahiya said.

To be sure, BWGs—defined as establishments generating 100 kilograms or more of waste per day—are legally obligated to segregate waste at the source into wet, dry, and hazardous categories. These include large housing societies, hotels, industrial units, institutional buildings, and office complexes.

While wet waste must be composted on-site, dry and hazardous waste should be handed over to authorised recyclers, the MCG said.

Officials clarified that the drive is not meant to be punitive alone but also aims to strengthen compliance and awareness among high-volume waste producers. The civic body has also urged all BWGs to implement proper segregation and disposal systems, promising technical assistance for those who need it.

The move, authorities believe, will improve Gurugram’s waste management ecosystem and position it as a model for sustainable urban living.