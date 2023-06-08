Gurugram Metro: HMRTC evaluating bids to appoint a design consultant

Gurugram: The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC), which will implement the Gurugram Metro project, is evaluating bids to appoint a detailed design consultant, officials said on Thursday. Gurugram, India-June 07, 2023: A DMRC Rail runs through from the Huda City Center Merto Station near sector-44; today approved Metro Connectivity from HUDA City Centre to Cyber City with Spur to Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram covering the distance of 28.50 km having 27 stations on the route, in Gurugram, India, on Wednesday, 07 June 2023: (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)(Pic to go with Abhishke Behl's story)

The consultant will provide a detailed design of the entire Metro system, including the conceptual layout planning of the proposed 27 elevated stations. It will also provide detailed structural design of the viaducts, special spans, foot overbridges, culverts and also create detailed layout plans for the stations.

HMRTC had a floated tender in March this year for the second time as the earlier tender had received only one bidding, officials said. Three consulting companies have done their bidding for the tender that was floated in March and the process to evaluate the bids is underway, officials added.

The ₹5,452 crore Gurugram Metro project, which was approved on Wednesday by the Union cabinet, will extend the Metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 kilometres. It will have a total of 27 elevated stations.

Karan Singh, director (operations and business development) HMRTC, said they are in the process of evaluating the bids. “A tender was floated, and we are in the process of finalising the bids,” he said.

As per the HMRTC document, the consultant will play a key role in designing the entire Metro ecosystem and finalising such a key agency can take a little time.

The mandate for the consultant will be to design stations and ancillary buildings, hierarchies of public and private spaces and integration of existing and proposed property developments. It will also prepare designs for public and private transport solutions and property development at Metro stations, the tender document said.

The design cost of the project is pegged at ₹17.68 crore and it will have to be completed in 48 weeks, the document added.

The Gurugram Metro project will have a design speed of 80kmph and an average speed of 34kmph. The total cost of the project is ₹5,452.72 crore out of which ₹896.19 crore will be paid by the Union government and the share of the Haryana government will be ₹1,432.49 crore. The local bodies contribution will be ₹300 crore, the pass-through assistance loan will amount to ₹2,688.57 crore and the public private partnership (PPP) component will be ₹135.47 crore, officials said.

The estimated daily ridership in 2026 has been pegged at 534,000, in 2031 it will be 726,000, in 2041 it is expected to be 881,000 and in 2051 it is pegged at 1.7 million, as per the data shared by the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

