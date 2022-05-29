Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth 33 crore

Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.

Addressing the residents of these areas, Singh said on Saturday that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, developmental work across the city has been slow for the past two years.

“The residents had been facing Issues related to basic amenities such as proper water supply, roads, sewage among others, but all these have been resolved. There is a need to ensure that all small and big developmental projects in these areas are completed within the set deadlines,” according to Singh.

The developmental works were carried out in municipal wards 2, 23 and 24, said the officials, adding that MP Singh directed the officials to begin working on the construction of a four-lane culvert at Gadoli Khurd and also a boosting station in the same village, a sewerage system and roads in Sai Kunj, a road in Khandsa, and a footpath on Gaushala; reconstruction of a general chaupal and a multi-purpose hall in Carterpuri village, housing complex Harijan Chaupal in Gurugram, a road in Sector 23A; and similar developmental works in Noble Enclave, Dharm Colony.

MP Singh also inaugurated a community centre in Narsinghpur and two sewage treatment parks in Mohammadpur Jharsa, and launched work on upgrading six parks in ward 23.