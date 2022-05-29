Gurugram MP inaugurates developmental projects worth ₹33 crore
Gurugram: Rao Inderjit Singh, Union minister and Gurugram MP, on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several developmental projects including construction of roads and drains, laying water and sewage pipelines, and making water supply available across three municipal wards in the city at a cost of ₹33 crore, said the officials.
Addressing the residents of these areas, Singh said on Saturday that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, developmental work across the city has been slow for the past two years.
“The residents had been facing Issues related to basic amenities such as proper water supply, roads, sewage among others, but all these have been resolved. There is a need to ensure that all small and big developmental projects in these areas are completed within the set deadlines,” according to Singh.
The developmental works were carried out in municipal wards 2, 23 and 24, said the officials, adding that MP Singh directed the officials to begin working on the construction of a four-lane culvert at Gadoli Khurd and also a boosting station in the same village, a sewerage system and roads in Sai Kunj, a road in Khandsa, and a footpath on Gaushala; reconstruction of a general chaupal and a multi-purpose hall in Carterpuri village, housing complex Harijan Chaupal in Gurugram, a road in Sector 23A; and similar developmental works in Noble Enclave, Dharm Colony.
MP Singh also inaugurated a community centre in Narsinghpur and two sewage treatment parks in Mohammadpur Jharsa, and launched work on upgrading six parks in ward 23.
-
GMDA collects ‘contaminated’ water samples from Gurugram condo
Gurugram: A team of officials from Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Saturday visited Westend Heights in DLF 5 and collected samples of drinking water being supplied in the condominium, a day after more than 200 residents complained of health issues due to the consumption of “contaminated drinking water” supplied by the authority there. Abhinav Verma, executive engineer (infra II division), GMDA, said that they are examining the situation.
-
MG Road residents urge Haryana CM to revoke liquor permits for pubs, bars
Gurugram: Residents of Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road on Saturday wrote a letter to Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, seeking his intervention in revoking liquor licences for pubs, bars and liquor vends on a stretch popularly known as the 'Mall Mile'. Resident welfare association of eight colonies along MG Road are likely to meet the chief minister on Sunday to apprise him of the alleged illegal activities being carried out inside the malls in the area, said officials.
-
Bengal: Crude bombs hurled, 12 houses vandalised in TMC’s factional war in Malda
Crude bombs were hurled and at least 12 houses were vandalised on Saturday as two factions of the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Malda district clashed over an old feud. A large number of police personnel was deployed in the area as the situation turned tense. Last month, at least six crude bombs were receovered from Malda.
-
Judge's wife found hanging at flat in Delhi, 3 suicide notes recovered: Police
The wife of a local court judge was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her brother's residence in South Delhi, police said on Sunday. Three suicide notes were recovered from the flat in Rajpur Khurd Extension, they said. Around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the Saket court judge informed the police that his wife had been to the Malviya Nagar market at around 11.30 am but did not return.
-
Bengaluru: Clashes break out between JDS workers and farmer activists at Cubbon
Clashes broke out between farmers' groups and Janata Dal (Secular) party workers at Bengaluru's Cubbon Park on Saturday when Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar arrived near the Press Club for a press conference to address the corruption charges levelled against him. Chandrashekar had said the AAP should be viewed as the “alternative” to all three political parties, Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress and JDS in the state.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics