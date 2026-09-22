Gurugram MP pitches artificial lake near Sirhaul border to curb waterlogging

Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh has proposed developing an artificial lake on more than 20 acres of Haryana tourism department land near the Sirhaul border to address recurring waterlogging and promote groundwater recharge. Singh said runoff from Nathupur, DLF Phase-3 and adjoining colonies could be channelised into the proposed pond to reduce waterlogging. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In a letter to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini dated September 11, Singh said discussions were held with experts from IIT, Gandhinagar, and private consultant, engaged by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, on measures to prevent waterlogging.

“I have proposed to the state government that around 20 acres of land at Dhanchiri camp could be used for the construction of an artificial pond to store water during the monsoon. Presently this water causes waterlogging in several areas and flows off to the Najafgarh drain, which is a waste. The pond will not only prevent waterlogging, but it will also allow water to seep underground,” Singh told HT.

Singh said runoff from Nathupur village, DLF Phase-3 and adjoining colonies flows towards unused tourism department land and could be channelised into a pond. He attributed worsening waterlogging in Nathupur, Dundahera, Udyog Vihar and DLF areas to rapid urbanisation and encroachment of natural drains.

He also proposed artificial lakes on waterlogged agricultural land in Daultabad, Dhankot, Kherki Majra and Chandu, with annual compensation for landowners.

Citing a NITI Aayog report, Singh said groundwater depth increased from 18 metres in 2004 to 38 metres in 2025, while extraction reportedly reached 212% in 2024. He also sought satellite mapping and restoration of natural drainage channels.