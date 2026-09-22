Gurugram MP pitches artificial lake near Sirhaul border to curb waterlogging
The proposed pond at Dhanchiri camp would store monsoon runoff now flowing towards the Najafgarh drain and help water seep underground for recharge.
Gurugram MP and union minister of state Rao Inderjit Singh has proposed developing an artificial lake on more than 20 acres of Haryana tourism department land near the Sirhaul border to address recurring waterlogging and promote groundwater recharge.
In a letter to chief minister Nayab Singh Saini dated September 11, Singh said discussions were held with experts from IIT, Gandhinagar, and private consultant, engaged by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, on measures to prevent waterlogging.
“I have proposed to the state government that around 20 acres of land at Dhanchiri camp could be used for the construction of an artificial pond to store water during the monsoon. Presently this water causes waterlogging in several areas and flows off to the Najafgarh drain, which is a waste. The pond will not only prevent waterlogging, but it will also allow water to seep underground,” Singh told HT.
Singh said runoff from Nathupur village, DLF Phase-3 and adjoining colonies flows towards unused tourism department land and could be channelised into a pond. He attributed worsening waterlogging in Nathupur, Dundahera, Udyog Vihar and DLF areas to rapid urbanisation and encroachment of natural drains.
He also proposed artificial lakes on waterlogged agricultural land in Daultabad, Dhankot, Kherki Majra and Chandu, with annual compensation for landowners.
Citing a NITI Aayog report, Singh said groundwater depth increased from 18 metres in 2004 to 38 metres in 2025, while extraction reportedly reached 212% in 2024. He also sought satellite mapping and restoration of natural drainage channels.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhishek Behl
Abhishek Behl is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times, Gurugram bureau. With over a decade of experience in journalism, he reports on Gurugram's rapid urban transformation, covering the city's changing infrastructure, governance, and planning landscape. His reporting spans major civic agencies, such as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Behl has reported on key urban development issues such as RRTS projects, metro expansion, road and highway projects, water supply, drainage, mobility, environmental concerns, land use planning, affordable housing, and the city's real estate sector. He closely tracks policy decisions, infrastructure implementation, and their impact on the city and its residents. He also covers regulatory action against illegal constructions, urban flooding, traffic management, and initiatives aimed at improving civic services and sustainable development. Behl has also written on political developments in south Haryana, focusing on elections and governance. His journalism is driven by fact-based reporting, ground-level coverage, and an understanding of the social and economic dynamics of Gurugram. Apart from work he is a cyclist and a cricketer and a resident of Palam Vihar since 2010.Read More
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