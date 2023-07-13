Gurugram: Officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) visited at least 12 locations to take stock of waterlogging in the aftermath of the heavy rainfall that lashed the city in the weekend. Officials said they will press more water suction pumps at the affected spots to combat the recurring waterlogging problem. GMDA set to install more pumps at key locations affected by waterlogging

Waterlogging is a major menace in Gurugram, especially during the monsoon months — with master roads, arterial roads, underpasses and highways — getting submerged in rainwater for hours, severely affecting traffic movement.

Officials said that they have identified 30 critical locations across the city, including the service road in Narsinghpur along the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Mini Secretariat, Hero Honda Chowk, Golf Course Road and Sheetla Mata Road, where waterlogging has been reported.

An additional high-power pump with a larger capacity to drain water and a sump for water collection will be constructed on the stretch between Narsinghpura Road and Khandsa Chowk, a key waterlogging point in the city, to provide temporary relief measures, said officials.

GMDA chief executive officer and MCG commissioner PC Meena said he visited several key spots across the city which were affected by waterlogging. “At Narsinghpur, I reviewed the status of the existing pumping machinery in the service lane and have also installed an additional pump,” he said.

Meena instructed his officials to augment the pumping capacity at this critical location. Furthermore, a new pipeline is also being laid from Narsinghpur, which will be connected to the Badshahpur drain, said officials.

Meena said he also visited Subhash Chowk, where there was severe waterlogging. “I have directed officials to check the water level of the master drain at Subhash Chowk and remodel it if necessary to address the concerns of waterlogging on this busy stretch” he added.

Officials said MCG teams also visited Sector 9A to check the waterlogging status in the area. “An additional pump set of 100BHP has already been installed near sector 9/9A for the disposal of sewage water during the rainy season. The possibility of deploying additional pumps may also be explored at the main sewage pumping station at Sector 9A to help in quicker disposal of sewage and stormwater,” said Meena.

The chief engineer (infra-2 division) of the GMDA, Rajesh Bansal, said higher capacity diesel generator sets have been installed to run the pumping stations to their full capacity even during power cuts in the monsoon season. “We have installed a 750KVA diesel generator set at the 30MLD main pumping station in Surya Vihar, Sector 9A, a 320KVA DG set at the intermediate pumping station that will benefit Rajendra Park area and a 500KVA DG set at the 50MLD sewage treatment plant at Behrampur,” he said.

