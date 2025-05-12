Menu Explore
Gurugram: Over 10 lakh stolen from ATM without physical damage, probe on

ByPress Trust of India, Gurugram
May 12, 2025 06:34 AM IST

The thieves allegedly disabled the video recording system of the ATM booth and are suspected to have hacked into the machine’s security system to carry out the theft, they said

Cash amounting to over 10 lakh was stolen from an Axis Bank ATM on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here last month without any physical damage to the machine, police said on Sunday.

The miscreants allegedly decamped with over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and also stole the digital video recorder (DVR), battery, hard disk, PC core and chest lock from the ATM booth, the complainant said. (iStock)
The miscreants allegedly decamped with over 10 lakh and also stole the digital video recorder (DVR), battery, hard disk, PC core and chest lock from the ATM booth, the complainant said. (iStock)

The thieves allegedly disabled the video recording system of the ATM booth and are suspected to have hacked into the machine’s security system to carry out the theft, they said. According to the complainant, Gaurav Kumar Baisla, an employee of Hitachi Payment Services -- the company responsible for maintaining ATMs of carious banks -- the incident took place on the night of April 30 at the Axis Bank ATM near Rico Auto Industries. The miscreants allegedly decamped with over 10 lakh and also stole the digital video recorder (DVR), battery, hard disk, PC core and chest lock from the ATM booth, he said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on Saturday at the Sadar police station, officials said. “We have sought help from technical experts to identify the modus operandi and those involved. CCTV footage from nearby areas and other evidence are also being examined,” station house officer (SHO) Sunil Kumar said.

