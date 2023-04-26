Woman, two men held for extorting, blackmailing Gurugram businessman of 60L

Gurugram police arrested three suspects for extorting over ₹60 lakh from a Delhi-based businessman on Tuesday. Besides the cash, the suspects extorted an SUV, jewellery and other valuables from the victim by threatening to release objectionable videos of his online. Police said the victim paid ₹ 60 lakh in total and gave his SUV and jewellery to the suspects in two months. However, they did not stop blackmailing him. (Representational Image)

The suspects were identified as Pinki Tomar, 31, her husband Tarun Kumar, 41, and their associate Prithvi Pal Singh, 45. Tomar was arrested from Gurugram’s Sector 77 while her husband and Singh were arrested from Dhaula Kuan in Delhi on Tuesday night, said police.

According to the complaint filed by the businessman, a resident of Vivek Vihar in Delhi, he met a woman in Gurugram’s 32nd Milestone last month and had shared his mobile number. After two days, she invited him to her house.

The victim said he went to her apartment in Sector 15 where she offered him a cold drink laced with sedatives and he fell unconscious.

“When I gained consciousness, I found myself lying in a bedroom without clothes and the woman was standing close by. Before I could say anything, she threatened me that my videos had been recorded and started demanding money,” he said.

The victim added that there were three of them who started harassing him and called him to 32nd Milestone.

“They demanded ₹50 lakh in cash. I started paying them in instalments. They later demanded my SUV and jewellery,” he said.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects again called the victim to their house and offered some sweets laced with sedatives.

“After the victim fell unconscious, the suspects recorded another video of his and started threatening him again,” ACP Sangwan said, adding that when the suspects demanded ₹30 lakh more the victim approached police.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against suspects under sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (common intention) of the IPC at Civil Lines police station on Tuesday. A police team led by inspector Poonam Hooda, station house officer (SHO) of Civil Lines police station arrested all three suspects, said police.

