Gurugram, Gurugram police arrested four people on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping, assaulting and forcibly transferring money from a 22-year-old youth after contacting him through the Grindr app, police said. Gurugram police arrest four people for kidnapping, assaulting youth

A senior police officer said Gurugram police will also issue a notice to the app company in this matter.

According to police, a man from Kasan village filed a complaint on Tuesday. He said on Monday night, while standing in the street outside his rented house, four youths in a white Swift car stopped him and forcibly made him sit in the car.

He claimed they took him to a deserted place toward the Kasan hills, beat him up, and demanded ₹50,000 from him.

"They threatened to kill me if I did not give them the money. They snatched my mobile phone, asked for its password and forcibly transferred ₹2,500 to their scanner. After this, I somehow ran away from there," the complainant said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the IMT, Manesar police station on Tuesday, and the Manesar crime unit arrested four accused on Wednesday.

The arrested accused were identified as Ashish , a resident of Jui village; Naresh Kumar , a resident of Bisalwal village; Shivam , a resident of Duleri village in Bhiwani district; and Ashu , a resident of Loharwara village in Charkhi Dadri district, Haryana.

Police said Naresh runs a Rapido taxi bike in Gurugram, while Ashu runs a grocery shop in Bans Village near Manesar.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that they contacted the complainant through the Grindr app. They then took the complainant in their car, assaulted him and transferred money from his mobile phone. The Swift car used in the crime was rented from Charkhi Dadri. The accused said they are drug addicts and commit crimes to fulfil their drug needs," said a senior police officer.

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