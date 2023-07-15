Gurugram: Nuh police arrested two members of a gang who were allegedly involved in buying stolen trucks and selling them in distant states, especially West Bengal, after changing their registration/chassis numbers. Police said they were able to recover 16 stolen trucks worth ₹8 crore from their possession. Nuh police arrest two suspects for stealing trucks

Police said the suspects were identified as Sandeep Gautam of Rohtak and Irfan Hannu of Tauru. Both were arrested from Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

According to police, the gang members were allegedly involved in selling more than 20 stolen trucks.

Police said they received information about a stolen truck from Nuh that will be sold in West Bengal and teams were formed to nab the suspects.

Nuh superintendent of police, Varun Singla, said the gang members were arrested from a truck that was stolen from Nuh’s Nagina area earlier this year.

Singla said, “After 15 days of rigorous work, our teams were able to arrest the two suspects from Changrabandha in Cooch Behar that borders Bangladesh and recovered 16 trucks”.

