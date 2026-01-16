Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Gurugram Police busts interstate cyber fraud gang; nine arrested

    Gurugram Police busts interstate cyber fraud gang; nine arrested

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 7:04 PM IST
    PTI
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Gurugram, The Gurugram Police has busted an interstate gang of cyber criminals by arresting nine people from Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in frauds carried out under the guise of investment schemes and online gaming, officials said on Friday.

    Gurugram Police busts interstate cyber fraud gang; nine arrested
    Gurugram Police busts interstate cyber fraud gang; nine arrested

    According to the officials, the gang maintained links to criminals based in Dubai and lured people through instant messaging application groups and fraudulent links.

    A cyber police team tracked the accused to a hideout in Rajasthan's Kota and arrested them on Wednesday.

    The arrested accused were identified as Lekhraj Meena , Manish , Anil Bairagi , Sonu , Deepak , Himanshu , all residents of Kota. The other arrested men are Sanskar alias Pranshu and Gagan Patel , both from Madhya Pradesh, and Manish , from Rajasthan's Bara.

    The police seized 13 mobile phones, three laptops and 37 ATM cards from their possession.

    The officials said the accused revealed that 2.4 lakh of the defrauded money was transferred to a bank account under the name of "Madhav Associated Company".

    This account belonged to Lekhraj Meena, who sold the account to Manish for 10,000. Manish had also opened a fraudulent bank account of Anil Bairagi using a fake rent agreement, for which Manish received 40,000 from Anil Bairagi.

    "The investigation revealed that Anil Bairagi and Sanskar worked in connivance with cyber fraudsters in Dubai," said Priyanshu Dewan, ACP Cyber.

    "Bairagi rented a flat in Kota for 15,000 a month to run the operation. Fraudsters in Dubai provided links to instant messaging application groups or online gambling sites. Once the victims were defrauded, the money was moved through these bank accounts and eventually sent to Dubai."

    The gang sent 70 per cent of the cheated amount to their handlers in Dubai and kept a 30 per cent commission. The other members of the gang worked for Bairagi and Sanskar on a monthly salary of 15,000.

    A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said the accused were produced in a city court on Thursday and have been sent to judicial custody.

    This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Gurugram News/Gurugram Police Busts Interstate Cyber Fraud Gang; Nine Arrested
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes