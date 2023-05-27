Gurugram: Gurugram police booked a suspect who allegedly tried to courier a parcel containing opium to a person in the United States. Police said the contraband was hidden in two plastic containers of chyawanprash and was couriered from Punjab. Opium found in courier parcel in Ggm, cops file case

Investigators said they have also registered a case against the US-based man for whom the consignment was booked from Tarn Taran in Punjab.

Police said a courier company employee detected something suspicious in the parcel on Thursday, following which he informed police and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Mahinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau, said that he received a call around 11.40am on Thursday from a courier company in Udyog Vihar.

“The courier company informed me that they suspected some contraband in the parcel. I went to their office and a security officer informed me that their X-ray machine had detected some contraband inside two plastic containers. We opened the consignment that contained four pairs of shoes, six pairs of jeans, six shirts, 14 t-shirts and two containers of chyawanprash, weighing one kilogram each,” Singh said.

Singh said they cut open the plastic containers and found two sachets containing 422 grams and 420 grams of opium respectively. “They were placed at the bottom of the containers. We packed the parcel and complained to police after which a case under section 18C of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, was registered against both the suspects at Udyog Vihar police station”, he said.

Anil Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Udyog Vihar police station, said they have seized the parcel and are conducting a thorough investigation.

“A team will be formed to trace the suspects. We will soon visit Punjab to arrest the sender. We have gathered his call detail records based on which we will question more people,” SHO Kumar added.

