Gurugram Police recovers 1.32 crore from cyber fraudsters, returns it to victim

Police here recovered ₹1.32 crore of defrauded money from cyber fraudsters and returned it to the victim who was duped by them, officials said on Thursday. An FIR was registered and seven people, including two employees of Yes Bank, were arrested, police said.

According to the Gurugram cyber police, a man had filed a complaint to the cyber east police station on February 3 alleging that fraudsters duped him of ₹1.32 crore on the pretext of investing in the stock market through WhatsApp.

The arrested accused were identified as Pinki, Vikar, Prakash, Dharmender, Suraj and Pooja, they said.

The defrauded amount was returned to the complainant at the office of ACP cyber Priyanshu Diwan on Thursday, police said.

"The victim expressed his heartfelt gratitude for the hard work of Inspector Savit Kumar and his team. It is a big achievement for our cyber police,” ACP Diwan said.