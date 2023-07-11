Gurugram: Routine work was affected at a few police stations across Gurugram on Sunday, after their premises got waterlogged due to the incessant rain, said police. Routine work affected in Ggm police stations due to waterlogging

According to police, rainwater had entered Sector 50, City, Sadar, Civil Lines and Badshahpur police stations. Police said computers and other electrical equipment were switched off as a precautionary measure to prevent them from damage.

Police personnel were also forced to arrange heavy-duty diesel pump sets from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) that ran for hours to drain out the rainwater.

At Sector 50 police station, first information reports (FIRs) could not be registered as computers were shut due to the waterlogging.

By Sunday night, the water receded, leaving behind mud and sludge on the premises, police said.

A senior police officer said routine work was affected at the police stations as water seeped into their offices, making it impossible even to work while sitting on a chair. “The only relief was the fact that it was a Sunday and there was less work. After the water receded, work resumed,” he said.

A video of police personnel working amid two-feet deep water in Sector 50 police station surfaced on social media, while a few policemen were seen wading through knee-deep water in City police station with folded trousers and shoes in their hands.

Varun Kumar Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said he had not received any particular information on waterlogging at the police stations. “The MCG and district administration were taking care of these issues at their level,” he added.

