Gurugram police to collect 8,559 civilian firearms within 1 month

The Gurugram police have begun the process to collect 8,599 firearms, including rifles and shotguns of non-prohibited bores, from 6,644 arms licence holders in the city by April 25 as per the model code of conduct for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, officers aware of the matter said on Saturday. Of the 6,644 civilian arms licence holders in Gurugram, the highest number is in Civil Lines with 409, followed by 296 in Gurugram Sadar, and 250 in Badshahpur, said police officers. (HT Archive)

Deepak Gahlawat, deputy commissioner of police (headquarters), said that a three-member committee headed by officials of the arms licence and electioneering sections has been formed to monitor the process and to process any petition filed by any arms licence holder. Of the 6,644 civilian arms licence holders in Gurugram, the highest number is in Civil Lines with 409, followed by 296 in Gurugram Sadar, and 250 in Badshahpur, said police officers. The police have to collect all registered firearms in the city at least a month before May 25 — the polling date for Haryana. According to the model code of conduct, arms licence holders have to surrender their firearms at police stations or at registered arms shops and can recollect their firearms after the model code of conduct ends. Authorised armed security guards for banks, ATM kiosks, and cash vans are exempted from this process.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“We will ensure that by the middle or end of April, all these firearms are surrendered. Officers from police stations are contacting the owners and if required, will serve them a notice to surrender the firearms swiftly as per the rules and regulations of the model code of conduct. At least 25-30 firearms are being surrendered every day currently and the rate will go up soon as we tighten the noose,” said DCP Gahlawat.

He added that several firearms owners surrendered their firearms to the police of their own accord.

Security during elections

Asked about the deployment of central forces, Gahlawat said that it has yet not been finalised how many companies of the central armed police force will be allotted to Gurugram. “Once the categorisation of sensitive and hyper-sensitive booths is finalised, it will be determined how much central force will be required. However, during the 2019 general election, Gurugram district was allocated three to four central paramilitary companies,” DCP Gehlawat said.

Senior officers said that 95 paramilitary companies were allocated to Haryana in the last general election and almost the same or some additional companies may be given this time. However, the state police headquarters has sought at least 200 companies of central forces which is about the same as the request made in the previous election, said officials.

Meanwhile, the police are executing all pending court warrants against criminal elements to arrest them. Aside from that, intensive vehicle checks and raids are being carried out across Gurugram to seize cash, illegal firearms or illicit liquor.

The Gurugram Lok Sabha constitunecy consists of nine assembly seats that includes Rewari, Bawal, Nuh, Firozpur Jhirka, and Punhana. There are 2.494 million voters in the constituency, which has 2,407 polling stations.