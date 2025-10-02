Gurugram Police to install 70 video-based emergency call points for public safety

Gurugram Police on Wednesday conducted a trial run of the upcoming video-based emergency call points (VBECPs), a new initiative designed to strengthen citizen safety, officials said. The kiosks, fitted with a camera, microphone, speaker, and flashing beacon light for visibility, function much like emergency intercoms seen in smart cities abroad. (HT)

The system, once fully rolled out, will see 70 compact, pole-mounted kiosks installed at key locations across the city, enabling residents to instantly connect with police through live video communication in case of emergencies.

The kiosks, fitted with a camera, microphone, speaker, and flashing beacon light for visibility, function much like emergency intercoms seen in smart cities abroad.

Installed either on lampposts or standalone poles, they are designed to be easily identifiable by signage and their beacon. In emergencies – which can range from harassment, theft, accidents, and fire incidents to medical distress or situations where someone feels unsafe – citizens can press a single button to connect with the Gurugram Police control room.

Once activated, the system establishes a two-way video link with trained operators at the control room, who can immediately assess the situation in real time.

Based on the nature of the emergency, the operators can alert and dispatch the appropriate agency – police, ambulance services, or the fire department. Even if the call disconnects midway, the control room can reconnect with the caller to provide timely support.

The trial was led by deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Dr Rajesh Mohan, under the supervision of commissioner of police Vikas Arora.

“The project is being implemented with the assistance of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). Each emergency call point will be integrated with the state-wide Dial 112 helpline and directly linked to the Commissioner of Police’s control room as well as the respective local police stations. The facility will remain operational round the clock, providing citizens with immediate access to assistance,” said Mohan.

Officials stressed that the system is designed not just for faster emergency responses but also as a deterrent against crime.

“These video call points will make it easier for people to reach police assistance without delay. They will also enhance surveillance and help us create a safer city,” Mohan added.

Beyond emergencies, the call points will serve additional purposes such as broadcasting public announcements during crises, traffic disruptions, or large gatherings, allowing authorities to communicate effectively with citizens in real time.

Commissioner Vikas Arora underlined that the initiative reflects a shift towards citizen-centric policing powered by technology. “With the installation of these emergency call points, Gurugram Police aims to combine accessibility with real-time response. This will help us respond faster, strengthen crime prevention, and ensure that citizens feel safer on the streets,” he said.

The rollout of all 70 kiosks is expected in the coming months. Once operational, Gurugram will join cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune, which have already adopted similar advanced technology for integrated emergency response systems.