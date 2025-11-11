Gurugram readies Phase 2 of Shankar Chowk traffic decongestion plan

Planning for the second phase of the Shankar Chowk decongestion project, aimed at streamlining vehicular movement on one of Gurugram’s busiest corridors, is underway, officials said on Monday. Although no timeline has been set for the phase-2 trial, groundwork for a comprehensive traffic plan easing flow between Delhi and Gurugram is expected to be completed in the coming days. The phase 2 project will focus on reducing weaving traffic near Shankar Chowk and improving connectivity from Dundahera to Kapashera. (HT Archive)

Earlier, lane segregation on a 1.5 to 2 km stretch near Ambience Mall along the Delhi–Jaipur–Gurugram Expressway (NH-48) was implemented in October to smoothen traffic towards Cyber City and outbound vehicles heading to Jaipur. Phase one of the decongestion trial, which began on October 9, featured dedicated lanes for commuters heading towards Ambience Mall, DLF Cyber City, and Jaipur. While motorists were initially unaware of the traffic streamlining measures, signage was later installed at multiple points along the expressway to promote lane discipline.

“As part of the ongoing decongestion initiatives, the newly built subway at Shankar Chowk has been opened to the public. The opening of this subway will provide significant relief to commuters travelling to Udyog Vihar and Dundahera,” said Satyapal Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (traffic and highways). Shankar Chowk, he added, was earlier one of the most frequently used junctions on the route.

Traffic officials said a previously closed U-turn near Shankar Chowk is expected to reopen for vehicles heading from Jaipur to Delhi. “As part of the streamlining movement from Dundahera to Kapashera to give a faster through-route for commuters who would otherwise weave near Shankar Chowk, a direct route is expected to be planned for commuters heading towards Delhi from Udyog Vihar,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

The latest plan will provide a direct route for commuters travelling from Cyber City to Delhi via Shankar Chowk, while those heading to Jaipur will continue using the existing carriageway, officials said. Traffic reforms are also expected to ease congestion at Iffco Chowk through a new cut connecting the middle lane on NH-48. Separate lanes from Shankar Chowk towards Delhi are also under consideration, they added.