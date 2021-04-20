Gurugram records 2,344 new Covid-19 cases, four deaths

The district has reported nine Covid-19 deaths in the last two days, including four deaths on Tuesday which took the death toll to 387. On Tuesday, at least 2,344 new Covid-19 cases were also confirmed, taking the active case count to 14,270 and the total tally to 85,878.

As the district continued to struggle to contain the transmission of infection, the number of hospitalisations was at 788 on Tuesday, an increase of over 100 from 663 people who were undergoing treatment at government and private facilities on Tuesday.

The increase in daily test positivity rate, the proportion of positives out of the samples tested, from almost 19% to 23% shows an unprecedented spread of infection since the outbreak of the pandemic, said officials.

Dr Virender Yadav, the chief medical officer of Gurugram, said that the focus is currently on containing the number of deaths. “The mortality rate is currently around 0.46%. The effort is to keep it below 1% by ensuring that serious patients receive treatment on time,” he said.

According to the district health bulletin, out of the 14,270 active cases, over 13,343 are in home isolation, while at least 211 moderately ill patients are in Covid care centres.

To control the surge, the district health department conducted 12,013 tests on Tuesday, including 1,534 rapid antigen tests.

At least 11, 622 people took the Covid-19 vaccine shots on Tuesday, of which over 9,381 were administered in government facilities and 2,241 in private ones. Overall, 414, 997 have taken the Covid-19 vaccine shots over the last four months.