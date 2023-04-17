Gurugram registers 500-plus Covid-19 cases for second successive day

Gurugram: The number of Covid-19 cases went past the 500-mark for the second successive day on Sunday as Gurugram recorded 562 fresh cases. Incidentally, the number of new cases registered on Saturday was 523. Gurugram, India-April 11, 2023: A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test, at Polyclinic, Sector-31, near Huda Market, in Gurugram, India, on Tuesday, 11 April 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

As per the data shared by the health department on Sunday, the number of active cases in the city stood at 2,275, while the number of patients who are hospitalised is 18. Officials said that 2,257 patients are undergoing home treatment.

Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said that they are keeping a close watch on the situation and advised Covid-19 patients to check their oxygen level regularly so that it does not fall below 80%. The patients should not take self-medication and they should consult doctors and take proper medicine, he said.

“The residents of the city must wear masks and follow social distancing norms strictly,” said Dr Yadav, adding that the symptoms of the majority of patients were mild.

Health department officials also said that Covid-19 patients who suffer from co-morbidities such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease or some other conditions should regularly consult doctors to avoid further complications.

As per the health department, Haryana recorded 839 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the total number of active patients to 4,119. While Gurugram recorded 562 cases on Sunday, which was the highest in the state, Faridabad recorded the second highest number of cases at 79.