Gurugram: Residents criticise GMDA over lack of tree plantation during monsoon

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is facing criticism from residents and civic groups for its failure to initiate tree plantation efforts ahead of the monsoon season, a crucial period for afforestation in the city. In a letter addressed to the GMDA chief executive officer, the United association of New Gurugram has raised concerns over the Urban Environment Division’s (UED) inaction, warning that the neglect could worsen Gurugram’s already dismal green cover and air quality. The authority carries out plantation drives wherever it is required under their jurisdiction. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

Praveen Malik, vice president of the association, stated in the letter that despite repeated appeals, no estimates have been prepared by GMDA for plantation activities this year.

To be sure, the authority carries out plantation drives wherever it is required under their jurisdiction.

“The monsoon presents a narrow but vital window to implement large-scale plantation activities. The absence of planning and execution this year will mean yet another lost opportunity to contribute towards restoring ecological balance and improving air quality,” said Malik..

The association also highlighted that previously, RWAs, NGOs, and citizens could access saplings through a nursery maintained at Behrampur STP, but the facility was shut down in 2024. Even the Sector 52 office of the UED, set up to support greenery initiatives, has reportedly been closed for the last three months.

Residents expressed concern over the lack of compensatory plantation efforts as compared to tree felling for infrastructure projects.

“Residents noted that Gurugram has one of the worst green cover ratios in Haryana, with forest area hovering around a mere 3%, far below national averages, according to the data from Haryana forest officials. The situation is particularly pressing in New Gurugram, where vast stretches of land under GMDA’s jurisdiction have been waiting to develop for almost the last 10 years. In past years some development has started but no significant progress has been made in this direction,” said Malik.

“Association/RWAs are even ready to takeover and maintain these green belts/spaces but as EDC/IDC was taken, hence it is the responsibility of GMDA to get them developed, as of now these spaces are either encroached, used for commercial activities or used to dump the waste, hence immediate action is required towards this area, we will ensure all the extended support to get these green belts developed and maintain,” said Malik.

The letter also pointed to vacant land parcels which could serve as prime locations for green belt creation. The association has urged GMDA to act immediately, prepare a comprehensive afforestation plan, and ensure citizen participation to avoid further ecological degradation.

In response, a senior GMDA official requesting anonymity said, “GMDA procures plants for plantation purposes from the Forest department, via a tendering process through agencies/contractors and also from NGOs. The distribution of plants is not in GMDA’s mandate and GMDA does not own and run its own nursery. RWAs may connect with the Forest department for carrying out plantation activities and for sourcing of trees.”