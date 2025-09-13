Gurugram residents pledge for cleaner city at Fazilpur Jharsa awareness drive

Under the ongoing Haryana Shehar Swachhata Abhiyan, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Friday organised a public awareness programme at the Fazilpur Jharsa community centre on Friday, said officials, adding that the event sought to spread the message of cleanliness and environmental responsibility among local residents. A cleanliness pledge was taken by children and residents. (HT Photo)

The programme featured a nukkad natak (street play) that highlighted the importance of hygiene and waste management. Children and residents gathered in large numbers, with “Swachhata Tau,” the mascot of the campaign, emerging as a crowd favourite.

Joint commissioner of MCG, Dr Naresh Kumar urged residents to integrate cleanliness into their daily lives. “Cleanliness is not a one-day campaign but a habit that must be part of our lifestyle. If every citizen takes responsibility for keeping their homes, streets and neighbourhoods clean, Gurugram will truly become a clean and healthy city,” he said.

Ward 16 councillor Vikramjeet Singh also addressed the gathering, appealing people to stop using single-use plastic. “If society works collectively to adopt small changes, then a larger transformation is possible,” he said.

Environmental sustainability was a central theme of the programme. Dr Vivek Yadav, founder of CD Sankalp Sanstha, encouraged citizens to plant a sapling on their birthdays and nurture it as a personal contribution to environmental protection. “Every citizen has a responsibility toward nature. Even a single plant, if cared for, makes a difference,” he said.

MCG’s brand ambassador for cleanliness, Kuldeep Hindustani, along with IEC advisor Priyanka Yadav, administered a cleanliness pledge to children and residents. They emphasised that a clean Gurugram could only be achieved if citizens collectively commit to it and inspire others to follow. “Cleanliness is not just the responsibility of the municipal body, it is a shared mission between citizens and the administration,” Yadav said.

The event was supported by local residents, schoolchildren and volunteers, with contributions from Sahaj Shakti foundation chairperson Meenakshi Ranjan, community members including Kavita and Anil, and representatives from Centre for Sight Eye Hospital.

With initiatives like this, MCG officials said, the cleanliness campaign is gradually transforming into a public movement in Gurugram, blending administrative action with grassroots participation.