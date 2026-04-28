Gurugram rolls out ₹609 crore tender for door-to-door waste collection

Gurugram mayor Raj Rani Malhotra on Monday announced the launch of a comprehensive door-to-door garbage collection system, with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) initiating the tendering process for large-scale deployment of collection vehicles. Tender issued April 22; pre-bid meet this week, submissions close May 13; initiative targets streamlined collection across all neighbourhoods. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The initiative by MCG aims to establish a permanent and efficient waste collection mechanism across the city, ensuring regular lifting of garbage and reducing instances of illegal dumping and unhygienic conditions.

The mayor said the move marks a crucial step toward strengthening the city’s sanitation infrastructure. “Work is being expedited to implement a robust waste management system in Gurugram. The tender process for ensuring a permanent door-to-door garbage collection system has been initiated,” Malhotra said.

According to officials, the project has been divided into two clusters – Cluster 1 and Cluster 2 – with separate tenders issued for each. The combined estimated cost stands at approximately ₹609 crore, making it one of the largest sanitation contracts undertaken by the civic body.

Under the plan, 831 vehicles will be deployed for daily waste collection operations. This fleet will include 653 light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and 178 e-rickshaws, aimed at ensuring accessibility across residential colonies, narrow lanes, and high-density areas.

The project is expected to cover more than 446,000 properties across Gurugram and handle over 1,200 metric tonnes of waste.

The tender was officially published on April 22, this year. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, allowing interested agencies to seek clarifications and understand project requirements. The last date for submission of bids has been set for May 13, 2026, with bids to be opened later the same day.

Highlighting the broader vision behind the initiative, mayor Malhotra said the project would play a key role in transforming Gurugram into a cleaner and more organised urban centre.

“This initiative will help make Gurugram a clean, well-managed and modern city. It will not only ensure regular waste collection but also address the problem of unregulated dumping and sanitation gaps,” she said.

She also urged residents to cooperate with the civic body by handing over waste at designated times and following proper segregation practices. “Citizen participation is essential for the success of any waste management system. We appeal to residents to support the Municipal Corporation in keeping the city clean,” she added.

The mayor further emphasised that the corporation is committed to implementing a scientific and transparent waste management process that delivers long-term results, ensuring sustained cleanliness and improved public health standards.