Gurugram school murder: Sessions court sets bail conditions for accused

The sessions court in Gurugram while deciding the terms and conditions of granting interim bail to the 21-year-old accused, who as a juvenile was apprehended on charges of murdering a seven-year-old boy at a private school in Gurugram in 2017, on Friday ordered that he must not be seen anywhere around the locality of the deceased child’s family.

District and sessions judge Surya Pratap Singh also prohibited the accused from travelling abroad and said he would have to remain under the supervision of the probation officer. Later in the day, the 21-year-old was released from the place of safety in Faridabad where he was housed until now.

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim bail to the suspect who was 16 when he allegedly killed a seven-year-old schoolmate in Gurugram. The apex court’s bail verdict came three days after a Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) ruled that he must be tried in the case as an adult since he was “mature enough” to understand the consequences of his actions and to think of ways to escape punishment.

The victim child’s family submitted a petition seeking measures to ensure their safety and a hearing took place in the second half of Friday. As conditions of the interim bail, the bench said the delinquent would remain under the supervision of the probationary officer concerned of the correctional home or any other person entrusted with the responsibility.

The victim’s counsel Sushil Tekriwal said the terms and conditions laid down on Friday for the grant of bail are stringent enough to address the apprehension of the victim family though the trial needs to be expedited.It is now set to start from October 31.

“The gruesome and barbarous homicide that the juvenile is alleged to have been committed should not be repeated. The victim’s family are in great desperation and fear; however, we have full faith on the judicial system,” he said.

The father of the victim child said they have to make arrangements to ensure safety of their daughter. “We have to be extra cautious now as the accused may choose to harm the witnesses and us. We have also requested the court that he should not be allowed to travel abroad and his passport deposited in the court. His status should be reviewed fortnightly,” he said.

On Thursday, while granting bail to the accused, the Supreme Court bench of justices Dinesh Maheshwari and JK Maheshwari noted that the accused’s liberty has been curtailed due to the prolonged detention, and that “his continued detention pre-trial may have its own adverse effects”.

As conditions of the interim bail, the bench said the delinquent would remain under the supervision of the probationary officer of correctional home concerned or any other person entrusted with the responsibility.

The sessions judge, Gurugram, was directed to apprise the top court of any “shortcomings in the conduct of the petitioner”.

Neither the accused’s counsel nor family was available for comment.

