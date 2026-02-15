Gurugram: Sec 22 locals flag cash demands for free waste pickup from homes

Allegations of illegal cash collection in the name of door-to-door garbage collection have surfaced in parts of the city, with residents claiming individuals are demanding money despite the service being officially free under the civic body’s sanitation programme. MCG says door-to-door garbage pickup is free and no one is authorised to collect cash. Commissioner warns strict action and asks residents to report violations. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Residents of Sector 22 and adjoining areas said people claiming links with waste collection agencies have been collecting between ₹80 and ₹200 per household.The alleged unauthorised collection has been reported over the past 10–15 days, residents said.

Some alleged that receipts were being issued in the name of an old agency that earlier handled waste collection work for the civic body. In Sector 22, residents said waste remains uncollected for days, turning several lanes into mosquito breeding grounds. “Garbage is rotting in every lane. Hygiene has collapsed,” said Abhishek Kumar, a local resident, alleging that despite repeated complaints, the situation has not improved.

Ritika Gaur said irregular collection has worsened sanitation conditions. “We are being asked to pay money, yet garbage is not picked up regularly. Nobody from the authorities is monitoring the mess,” she said.

Ramesh Dalal alleged residents feel harassed. “We were told door-to-door collection is free, but now cash is being demanded. Even after paying, the waste is left unattended for days,” he said.

Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) officials said door-to-door waste collection services are completely free and no authorised person has been permitted to collect cash from households. “If any individual or agency is found demanding money in violation of the rules, strict action will be taken, including filing of a police complaint,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner. Dahiya reiterated that the corporation has not authorised any private person to collect user charges directly from residents and urged citizens not to pay cash and to immediately report such incidents.

Residents alleged that complaints to field-level staff did not yield immediate results and said they are considering submitting a written complaint to the commissioner. Some locals said they plan to form a joint committee to formally raise the issue with civic authorities and seek verification of the agency involved. Residents said they have flagged the issue with the MCG, which has begun looking into the matter.

MCG officials maintained that as per municipal norms, door-to-door waste collection is provided free of charge and no separate cash collection is permitted. Officials added that citizens have been advised to insist on official identification from sanitation workers and report any unauthorised demand for payment.