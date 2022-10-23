Gurugram: Second highest number of dengue cases recorded in last 7 years

The city reported four new dengue cases on Saturday taking the total number of cases to 337 this year, data shared by the district health department said. This is the second-highest count recorded in the last seven years, with 327 cases reported last year. Gurugram reported 451 cases in 2015, which is the highest count in the last seven years. All four cases reported on Saturday have been admitted to government hospitals, the health department said.

Health department officials said that adequate measures are being adopted to curb the outbreak, especially in urban and rural areas which have been worst hit. In urban areas, the maximum number of cases (54) have been reported from localities under the primary health centres of Wazirabad and Gurgaon village. Comparatively, the maximum number of cases have been reported from community health centres at Farrukhnagar (248 cases), Pataudi (11 cases), and Ghangola (24 cases) in rural areas.

According to the health department, 12,837 houses have been checked in the district for malarial larvae, and teams found 100 positive instances. The department also served violators with 66 notices under section 224 of the Municipal By-laws Act of 1973. A senior health department official said,” Blood tests for dengue have been increased and 7,821 samples were collected on Saturday. We are also working to focus on source reduction and anti-larval activities. Fogging is also being carried out regularly in affected areas by urban and local bodies.”.

Gurugram recorded 86 cases of dengue in 2016, 66 in 2017, 93 in 2018, 22 in 2019, and 51 in 2020.

