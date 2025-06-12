Gurugram Sector roads to be linked to Dwarka e-way

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has directed local authorities to explore the option of acquiring land at eight locations along the Dwarka Expressway either through land pooling, the e-bhoomi portal or by transfer of development rights to land owners, to ensure connectivity of master sector roads with the expressway, officials said. Acquisition of land at eight locations in Gurugram will connect master sector roads with the Dwarka Expressway. (HT PHOTO)

The acquisition of land at these eight locations will help in connecting master sector roads with the Dwarka Expressway at the surface level and also to complete drains along the Central Peripheral Road, HSVP officials said.

To build the Dwarka Expressway, the infrastructure development authority, had acquired 150-meter-wide land for construction in a 19km stretch in Gurugram. HSVP officials said that there was a plan to develop green areas on both sides of the expressway, but land could not be acquired for this purpose due to financial reasons and the plan got mired in bottlenecks.

In order to remove these bottlenecks, an HSVP official said that the chief administrator, HSVP has issued directions to local authorities to explore the possibility of acquisition of eight pockets of un-acquired land to connect master sector dividing roads with the Dwarka Expressway and two pockets along CPR for construction of service roads and utilities.

“A committee headed by a land acquisition officer has been formed to examine the matter as directed and submit a final recommendation. The matter is currently under examination by the committee. It was also submitted that the details of un-acquired land falling within the alignment of sector, master roads have been submitted to the DGTCP,” the official said, adding that efforts are being made by HSVP Gurugram to remove land bottlenecks for construction of roads.

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), which did a survey, around 4.33 acres of land is required to complete these roads in Sector 99A, Sector 101, Sector 102, Sector 102 A, Sector 103, Sector 106, Sector 109 and Sector 110A and another near Sector 9.

GMDA officials said that some of these roads have been constructed and connected after assurances were given to land owners, who now want compensation to be paid at the earliest.

The HSVP official, meanwhile, said that they have removed hindrances and bottlenecks from 11 points across the city, and the land has been handed over to GMDA for construction of roads and building other infrastructure.

The locations included master sector roads of Sector 82/82A, Sector 70-71 Rambir ki Dhani, Sector 85/86, outer road of Sector 79, Sector 79/79A, Sector 78/79, Sector 9B/37C, Sector 78/80, Sector 88/89, Sector 81/82 and Sector 71/73.