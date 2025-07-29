Gurugram security guard hung upside down, brutally assaulted; four held

Four people have been arrested for brutally assaulting a private security guard by hanging him upside down in the basement of a building in Sector-37, the police said on Tuesday. Representational image.

Investigators said the incident took place between June 11 and June 14 but it came to light after a few residents shared the video of the incident on social media on Monday night. The victim is a native of Rajasthan and worked as security guard in a building in Sector-37.

According to the police, the security guard was allegedly caught for committing a petty theft, following which a contractor got his legs tied to ropes and hung him upside down from iron pipes of the fire safety system.

One of the men visible in the video kept pulling the rope to keep the victim hanging while the contractor kept assaulting the victim with a stick repeatedly, the police said.

The contractor, the prime suspect in the case seen in a white T-shirt and striped trouser in the video, was purportedly heard saying that he will assault the victim until he begs for water, the police said.

Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar said that soon after the video surfaced, police registered a suo motu FIR against unidentified suspects under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector-10 police station late Monday night.

“Four of them were traced and arrested by early Tuesday morning. No complainant or the victim ever approached the police to submit any written grievance till now due to which the entire incident remained under dark,” he said.