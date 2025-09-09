Gurugram sees rise in seasonal illnesses; 51 dengue, 8 malaria cases confirmed

The outpatient departments (OPDs) and emergency ward units at Sector 10A Civil Hospital are witnessing a surge in patients suffering from diarrhea-induced fever, said officials at Health Department. Doctors are advising patients with a prolonged spell of such symptoms to get tested for Malaria and Dengue to rule out the possibility of any serious vector-borne diseases. Health teams have surveyed 15 lakh homes in Gurugram, finding 187 larvae-positive sites. OPDs see 300 daily patients with infections amid post-rain outbreaks. (HT Archive)

The frontline medical staff said that nearly 90% of emergency cases involve high fever or gastrointestinal issues. Health Department officials attributed the spike in infections to heavy monsoon rains and subsequent waterlogging.

“Due to seasonal changes and poor drainage, we are seeing an uptick in vector-borne diseases,” said Dr JP Rajliwal, District Malaria Officer in Gurugram. He confirmed that 51 cases of dengue and eight cases of malaria have been reported since July, with no reported deaths to this date.

In 2024, 186 cases of dengue and 02 cases of malaria were reported, with zero mortality. “Even though the cases are still fewer compared to the overall number last year, we cannot be caught off guard,” added Dr Rajliwal.

Wazirabad (Sectors 53–54), Garhi Harsaru, and Gurgaon village in Old Gurugram, Daultabad (Sectors 103-106), Nakhrola (Sector 81), Badshahpur (Sector 66), and Pataudii have emerged as key hotspots.

“Officials are frequently visiting to check if there is any larvae formation at homes, residential areas and public places. As part of the Rapid Fever Mass Survey, our teams have visited 15,09,508 houses since the beginning of the rainy season, and out of which 187 were larvae positive on Monday alone,” said Dr Rajliwal.

The health department, in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), is conducting extensive surveillance across the city, including fogging operations, breeding checks, and mapping of vulnerable areas following the heavy rain showers last week.

“We are also inspecting pipelines for leakages where sewer and water pipelines run together,” Dr Rajliwal said, suggesting that any leakage in those pipes leads to contamination. According to health department officials, around 300 patients with infection visit the OPDs daily to receive treatment, reflecting a significant rise in seasonal illness.

“People should avoid eating food at unhygienic places to prevent waterborne infections, and remain fully covered to protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases,” Dr Rajliwal advised.