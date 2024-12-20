Gurugram steps up crackdown against illegal waste dumping

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has intensified its crackdown on illegal dumping activities in the last fortnight with at least 10 first information reports registered against owners of garbage dumping vehicles and fines amounting to ₹1.45 lakh imposed on 12 vehicles. Waste illegally dumped on the Nuh-Tauru Road near the Aravallis in Gurugram on Thursday. (HT Photo)

On Friday, MCG additional commissioner Balpreet Singh inspected vulnerable points with his team and police and caught five people illegally dumping garbage.

“We have formed a sanitation security force to monitor and take action against illegal dumping 24/7. This task force has already acted against 27 vehicles over the past two weeks, filing 10 FIRs and imposing hefty fines on offenders,” he said.

At Sikanderpur Metro Pillar 48 on Friday, Singh caught a tractor-trolley and two rickshaw pullers dumping waste. Officials immediately took action, seized the vehicles and registered FIRs against the vehicle owners and drivers. In the Sector 22 market, two more rickshaw pullers were caught dumping waste.

Singh said that waste dumping in public spaces such as roadsides, vacant lands, and green belts is a punishable offence. “We are adopting a zero-tolerance approach. Public spaces are not dumping grounds, and anyone found violating these rules will face strict consequences,” he added.