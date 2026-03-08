Gurugram streetlights to shift to centralised control system soon

Streetlights across Gurugram will soon be operated through a centralised control and monitoring system (CCMS), replacing the existing practice of manually switching lights on and off across different parts of the city, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram officials said. The move aims to improve efficiency in managing the city’s lighting network while reducing power wastage and operational delays. Earlier, streetlights were operated manually by staff or contractors, often leading to complaints about lights remaining on or off unnecessarily. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The system will allow authorities to monitor and operate streetlights remotely from a centralised control room, ensuring that lights are switched on and off automatically at designated times. The initiative is being implemented by the MCG in coordination with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

According to officials, Gurugram currently has around 112,000 streetlights installed across roads, sectors and residential areas. At present, about 20,000 streetlights are connected to the centralised control and monitoring system through 798 panels installed at various locations across the city.

To expand the network, authorities plan to install around 500 additional CCMS panels, which will help bring nearly 50,000 streetlights under the centralised monitoring system, officials said. Once integrated, these lights can be operated and monitored remotely through the control centre, they added.

“The installation of around 500 CCMS panels has been approved, and the tender process has already been initiated. Work on the project is expected to begin soon,” said Ashish Hooda, executive engineer (electrical), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

Officials said the technology will enable multiple streetlights to be controlled simultaneously from a single platform, while also detecting faults in real time, monitoring electricity consumption and identifying maintenance requirements quickly. Automated monitoring is also expected to improve road visibility and public safety at night by ensuring lights function properly across the district.

To be sure, earlier, streetlights were operated locally by maintenance staff or contractors, often leading to delays and complaints from residents about lights remaining switched off or on unnecessarily. Officials said the centralised system has been under consideration for several years as part of efforts to modernise Gurugram’s civic infrastructure and adopt smart city technologies.