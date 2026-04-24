Gurugram: Supervisor booked after lineman injured in live feeder blast

A contractual supervisor of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (DHBVN) has been booked after a lineman sustained burn injuries to his hands, while attempting to disconnect a feeder that was still live, triggering a blast in Sector 52, police said on Thursday. Pal alleged that when he attempted to disconnect the supply, a blast occurred as the power had not been shut off at the substation. (Representational image)

Police identified the injured as Tej Pal, 28, a resident of Dakhora in Rewari. He works as a lineman with a private firm associated with DHBVN.

Investigators said Pal was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 51 after the incident, which occurred around 5pm on Sunday. He was later shifted to ESIC Hospital in Sector 9A and discharged two days ago.

A senior police officer said a fire had broken out in a transformer on an 11kV feeder at Nai Ki Dhani near Sector 52 due to overloading.

“Pal received the alert and reached the spot. He informed his superiors, including the supervisor, and asked them to shut down the feeder,” the officer said.

“The supervisor called him and instructed him to turn off the switch of the burning transformer, assuring him that the main supply from the substation had been cut,” he added.

Pal alleged that when he attempted to disconnect the supply, a blast occurred as the power had not been shut off at the substation.

“I sustained burn injuries in the explosion. The supervisor called me eight times within 10 minutes, pressuring me to disconnect the supply after assuring that the main power was off, when it was actually still on,” he said. He also alleged that three similar instances of life-threatening negligence had occurred earlier due to the supervisor.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said an FIR was registered against the supervisor under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 53 police station on Monday. “Investigation is underway and action will be taken based on the discom’s report,” he said.

A DHBVN official said an inquiry has been initiated to determine responsibility for the incident.