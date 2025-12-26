Gurugram to get six more anti-smog guns to curb pollution

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) are revising their dust mitigation strategy by expanding routes for sprinkling water. A MCG anti-smog gun spraying water to provide relief from the dust and air pollution in Gurugram. (HT)

MCG officials on Thursday said six more truck-mounted smog guns will be deployed on ten additional routes in the district.

A senior MCG official said seven routes have been finalised and smog guns, along with 30-35 rented tankers, will operate. “During a recent review meeting, MCG commissioner Pradeep Dahiya directed GMDA officials to expand their sprinkling area. A tender was recently issued for six more smog guns after ten newly procured smog guns were deployed on 29 existing routes,” a senior official said.

A survey conducted by Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) in November found that nearly 60% of 340 roads in the district were filled with dust induced from potholes and unpaved surfaces. Officials noted that the majority of roads lacked a mechanical road sweeper machine (MRSM).

The new routes include Vatika Chowk to Rajesh Pilot Chowk and nearby sectors, Daultabad Flyover via Rajendra Park to New Palam Vihar, Dhanwapur Community Center via Daultrabad Chowk to Jahaj Garh, Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gaudoli, Mahavir Chowk to Mahrana Pratap chowk and Atul Kateria Chowk, among others.

Truck-laden smog guns had been deployed at 29 routes, including Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Basai Flyover, Bakhtwar Chowk to Sector 46-47 dividing road via 47-49 and Nirvana Country Road, Cyber park Sector 46 to Hero Honda Chowk, Basai New Flyover to Sector 7 Chowk, New Colony to Railway Station and other key city stretches.

Officials said the smog guns usually travel around 20kms and MRSMs for 30kms. Around 15 moving smog guns, 35 sprinkling tractors and 18 MRSMs daily cover MCG’s planned route spread across nearly all major stretches and arterial roads, including identified red zones.

“Sprinkler trucks, equipped with bottom-mounted nozzles carrying 100 litres of water per trip, spray water in all directions to settle dust on roads,” the senior official said.