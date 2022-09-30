Gurugram to host some G20 meetings in 2023

The city is likely to host a few G20 meetings after India assumes presidency of the group on December 1 this year, senior district administration officials said on Friday. The next summit will be held on September 9 and 10, 2023, in New Delhi, but meetings under its aegis will be conducted throughout next year.

A team from the external affairs ministry met state and district administration officials at the PWD Guest House in Civil Lines on Friday to discuss the matter. The team included Praveen Jakhar, officer on special duty, Mahender Sehgal, program director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR,) and Lakshmi Prabha, G20 logistics consultant.

The team has scouted 55 cities across India where 200 meetings and seminars will be held with participants from G20 countries. The meetings will be held on 13 tracks and include topics such as health, finance, environment, social issues, culture, and tourism, officials said.

“The officials from the external affairs ministry shared details of the proposed meetings and requirements, and also explained the import of this event. Four to five meetings are likely to be held in the city involving 300-400 delegates from different countries,” a senior administration official who was present in the meeting, said.

The team also visited a few places in the city and Tauru to check large hotels and resorts for the proposed meetings. “We need large spaces for holding round table meetings with parking facilities for the entire entourage. The security of delegates also needs to be kept in mind. We were also shown videos of another country where these meetings have been held,” the official quoted above added.

The state will also get an opportunity to showcase its rich heritage and folk culture during the meetings, the external affairs ministry team informed. According to Jakhar, cultural programs showcasing Haryanvi folk culture and music can be organised during the meeting dinners. “The participating foreign guests can also visit iconic places in and around Gurugram if time permits. Since Gurugram is a unique model for urban development, it will offer an interesting experience to the delegates,” he said.

The team also showed interest in the Surajkund fair as a possible destination for foreign delegates. “The team discussed possible places for holding meetings, seminars, places appropriate for short excursions, security arrangements, accommodation etc. The final decision will be taken by the ministry of external affairs,” Jakhar added.

Apart from G20 member countries, nine other nations have also been invited to this summit. A website is likely to be launched in October this year where the event calendar will be displayed.

