Gurugram to test 380 ANPR traffic surveillance cameras in 3 weeks

Around 380 surveillance cameras equipped with automatic violation detection systems are being installed across four high-traffic corridors in Gurugram and will undergo testing over the next three weeks before being linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, officials said on Saturday. Officials said the cameras can detect nearly 10 violations and monitor vehicles travelling at speeds up to 200 km/h. (HT Photo)

The project is being implemented by district police and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) through CSR partner Maruti Suzuki India across 23 junctions covering 40km. The stretches include Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road up to the Southern Peripheral Road stretch, MG Road and Old Delhi Road.

Officials said the installations include 5MP box cameras for number plate detection and overspeeding violations, red-light violation detection cameras for stop-line and wrong-turn violations, 8MP surveillance cameras for abandoned object detection and illegal parking alerts, and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras for wider coverage.

A senior GMDA official said the cameras have been strategically installed behind traffic signals to monitor violations from all directions. “CCTVs are installed strategically behind traffic signals to capture traffic violations from all directions, with each camera’s coverage at three-metre intervals on roads 15 to 24 metres wide,” the official said, adding that the system can detect nearly 10 types of violations by vehicles moving at speeds up to 200 km/h.

Officials said the cameras are connected through an optical fibre cable network laid under phase II of GMDA’s surveillance project. In March 2025, GMDA signed a memorandum of agreement with Maruti Suzuki and Utkrisht Society for Safe Haryana, a Haryana State Police affiliate, for the implementation of the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS).

Rahul Bharti, senior executive officer of Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The MoA was signed to eliminate subjectivity in manual enforcement, discourage dangerous driving and traffic violations, and improve overall law enforcement efficiency through ITMS.”

Currently, around 1,200 cameras at 218 junctions across Gurugram and Manesar are linked under phase I of the surveillance project.