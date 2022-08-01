Gurugram traffic alert: Disruption on route towards Delhi due to accident
The Gurugram Traffic Police on Monday took to Twitter to inform commuters about traffic congestion on National Highway 48 (NH-48) due to an accident. This is the second time in two days that traffic congestion was reported in the area.
“Traffic Alert:- Traffic congestion has been reported on NH-48 near Rajiv chowk towards Delhi due to vehicle accident .Our traffic officials present on the spot to facilitate the traffic.@gurgaonpolice,” read the tweet by Gurugram Traffic Police.
Disruption in traffic movement was first reported on July 30 near Manesar chowk towards Jaipur due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall.
On Sunday, a portion of the flyover on the Gurugram-Jaipur Expressway fell on the road below and damaged the road, officials said.
A three-foot block from the flyover at the Shikopur crossing fell after cracks appeared in it. A major accident was averted because there was not much traffic on the road at the time.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) swung into action and barricaded the portion of the flyover to start the repair work. The NHAI has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.
"A probe is on and action will be taken in accordance with the report," NHAI director Ajay Arya told news agency PTI. The Rampur flyover has previously been damaged twice.
Uddhav Thackeray meets Sanjay Raut's family hours after close aide's arrest
Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday paid a visit to family members of party MP Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate late on Sunday night in a money laundering case. Thackeray went to Raut's residence in Bhandup, in suburban Mumbai, along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.
Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said. Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed Constable Ram Chandra for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89
A popular Kannada daily, who founded 'Udayavani', T Mohandas M Pai, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported. Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions.
