Gurugram traffic police set up data visualisation hub at DCP office

The traffic police control room at the Deputy Commissioner of Police’s (DCP) office in Sushant Lok 1 is undergoing a major revamp with the installation of an immersive “Data Visualisation Centre”, officials said on Monday. A view inside the existing traffic management centre of the Delhi-Vadodara-Mumbai expressway at Sohna-Gurugram road near Alipur village in Gurugram. (HT Archive)

The advanced real-time facility will be linked to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in Sector 44, enhancing traffic management and surveillance. Dr Rajesh Mohan, DCP Traffic, said large video walls displaying camera feeds, heat maps, and traffic data overlays will be part of the modernisation. “The construction activities to build a smart surveillance hub are in full swing, with a special emphasis on dashboards combining data from CCTV, ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), and speed violation sensors,” he said.

Officials said that the project is still in early stages, and details regarding the overall cost are yet to be finalised. The same number of personnel in the existing setup will operate the upgraded centre.

A senior traffic official said the upgraded system, operational by next month, would mark trouble spots, monitor congestion, and possibly use predictive analytics. “Through geographic mapping and 2D or 3D visualisation of traffic flows, operators will be able to identify crash-prone spots, monitor lane usage, and zoom in or out to analyse traffic patterns effectively,” the official noted.

Currently, Gurugram’s traffic is managed via control rooms at ICCC Sector 44 and Sector 51. The new hub will add a third layer, integrating live CCTV, traffic signals, and public safety cameras for instant enforcement, officials said.