Gurugram: Two men die as truck catches fire after crash on Delhi-Mumbai E-way

Two men were charred to death on Friday, after a 14-wheeler dumper truck in which they were travelling caught fire after falling from the elevated section of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Nuh, said police. The truck veered off and fell down more than 20-30 feet below in an underpass between the elevated sections of the two carriageways. (HT)

Police identified the deceased as Ranjeet Singh, 57, a resident of Neemli village in Tijara, Alwar and Mohammad Parvez, 24, of Deeg, both in Rajasthan. Singh was driving the truck while Parvez was the co-driver.

According to police, the empty truck was travelling to Neemli from Noida when the crash took place near Gujar Nagla village in Firozpur Jhirka between 4.30am and 4.45am.

A senior police officer said the truck veered off course and ended up ramming the concrete wall of the expressway.

“The truck veered off almost 500 metres, broke the metal guards followed by the wall of the expressway and fell down more than 20-30 feet below in an underpass between the elevated sections of the two carriageways. Due to the crash, the truck’s cabin was crushed and the diesel tank ruptured due to which the fuel spread below the entire vehicle,” said the officer, adding that soon after, the truck caught fire, trapping the Singh and Parvez inside.

Police said, due to the angle of how the truck fell in the underpass, neither the duo could come out nor any commuter who had gathered at the accident spot could pull them out.

Investigators said that the commuters had alerted the police control room almost immediately following which fire tenders, ambulances and emergency response vehicles reached the spot in 15-20 minutes. However, by that time, the cabin was completely on fire, trapping the duo inside the cabin.

Police officers said that rescue workers later doused the flames and pulled their bodies and sent them to the government mortuary for autopsy.

Krishan Kumar, public relations officer of Nuh police, said that it seems the driver may have fallen asleep or he may have fallen sick, due to which the truck had veered off.

“According to eyewitnesses, the truck moved in a wobbly manner on the carriageway and rammed the thick concrete wall with force,” said Kumar, adding that they have contacted the truck’s owner and have taken the details of the family members of the deceased.

“No foul play has been suspected by anyone yet and an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was being carried out at Sadar Firozpur Jhirka police station,” said Kumar.

Kumar said, “By looking at the condition of the charred remains, it seems that DNA testing might need to be carried out for proper identification before they could be handed over to the concerned family members.”