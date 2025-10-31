Gurugram Veteran leads free skill training for people across India

At 61, Colonel KK Singh (retd.), a resident of Sector 23A, Gurugram, stands as an example of what it means to contribute to the society, with or without a uniform. After retiring early from the Indian Army in 2007, Singh briefly worked with the ministry of agriculture in Delhi in a public-sector undertaking (PSU) from 2007 to 2009. But he gave this up to work with people, particularly with those who needed guidance and opportunity the most. Singh giving free classes for security jobs in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

In 2009, he founded the Olive Heritage Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that has since trained over 150,000 security guards, supervisors, and officers in private security companies in Delhi NCR and across India — completely free of charge.

The Olive Heritage Foundation, which runs with a small but committed team, focuses on skilling and upskilling unemployed youth, particularly those from the economically weaker sections and rural backgrounds. The foundation trains participants in security management, communication, leadership, emergency response, and soft skills, helping them transition from unskilled labour to confident professionals. Under Singh’s leadership, more than 1,500 trainers have beencertified in private courses required for placement in security companies, each continuing the mission across states.

“Every trained guard represents a life changed, a family supported, and a sense of dignity restored,” says Singh who is a certified master trainer with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) andthe National Employment through Sector Skill Council (NEPSC).

The foundation not only imparts professional security training but also provides free counselling, career guidance, and placement support to those who cannot afford formal training.

42-year-old Bijender Singh, once a hesitant young man, now works as a supervisor managing a team of 40 security personnel in Gurugram. “When I came here, I couldn’t even speak properly. Today, I manage teams and handle client interactions confidently. Colonel sir’s training gave me dignity and direction,” he says.

Bobby Bansal, 39, from Madhya Pradesh, said, “We received not just professional training, but personal guidance too. Colonel sir’s sessions made us believe in ourselves. The training was free, but the confidence it gave us is priceless.”

Similarly, 36-year-old Ranjan Kumar from Bihar recalls how the programme changed his life. “I couldn’t even communicate properly in Hindi earlier. Now, I lead my shift, brief my team, and handle responsibilities that I never thought I could. It’s all because of Colonel sir’s constant mentoring and encouragement,” he says.

Recently, the Haryana government selected the Olive Heritage Foundation to conduct a civil defence and capacity building training programme for home guards under Operation Sindoor. The training, from October 13 to December 16, focuses on disaster management, first aid, fire safety, and emergency preparedness — areas where Singh’s team of veteran trainers is sharing decades of real-world experience.

“For me, every life uplifted is a victory,” says Singh. “At Olive Heritage, we train, guide, and place the underprivileged, not for profit, but for purpose. My aim is to give them dignity, discipline, and hope for a better tomorrow.”

From the battlefields of the Indian Army to the front-lines of social change, Singh continues his mission of service with willpower, compassion, and an unshakable belief in the power of human potential.