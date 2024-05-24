Gurugram water crisis: Municipal body to impose 5,000 fine on residents if…

A fine of ₹5000 will be imposed on Gurugram residents if they are found washing their vehicles or courtyards with potable water between 5am and 9 am. The decision has been taken by the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) to prevent wastage amid water scarcity in Gurgaon, reported The Times of India. A fine of ₹ 5000 will be imposed on Gurgaon residents if they are found washing their vehicles or courtyards with potable water between 5am and 9 am.(Representational picture)

For repeat violations, the water connection to the house will be removed and an additional fine of ₹5000 will be imposed, said officials. For restoring the water supply, the MCG will take a fee of ₹5,000 and reconnection charges of ₹1000. The decision has been taken after urban local bodies (ULB) gave directives to prevent wastage of water during peak supply hours in the city.

"The violations that are rampant include installing motors and pumps directly on the supply line, which reduces water pressure in the area. In such case, motor and pumps will be confiscated apart from the imposition of fines. Moreover, unauthorised washing centres will be sealed, and their water connection will be snapped. If an overhead tank or a tap is found leaking, the supply will be disconnected. Also, potable water is not allowed for construction. The violation will invite a penalty of ₹10000," said MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Banger.

Several parts of the city are facing water scarcity. Residents of some housing colonies and sectors have been complaining about the shortage in the water supply. A resident of Sector 9 said there is an acute shortage of water in the area. The resident claimed that there was no pressure in the pipeline and taps remained dry.

Meanwhile, several other parts of Haryana are reeling under scorching heatwave, which has put pressure on water resources, resulting in water crisis in many regions.