Gurugram Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.02 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 15, 2024 35.72 °C Moderate rain August 16, 2024 34.16 °C Heavy intensity rain August 17, 2024 32.76 °C Light rain August 18, 2024 32.14 °C Light rain August 19, 2024 30.76 °C Moderate rain August 20, 2024 25.46 °C Heavy intensity rain August 21, 2024 28.61 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Gurugram today, on August 14, 2024, is 33.84 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.02 °C and 37.0 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:50 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Gurugram is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 30.55 °C and 36.97 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 50%.With temperatures ranging between 28.02 °C and 37.0 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Gurugram today stands at 172.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Gurugram for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.